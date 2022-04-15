Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Splunk Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPLK   US8486371045

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
137.77 USD   -2.79%
04:06pSplunk Announces Inducement Grants to President and CEO Under Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) of The Nasdaq Stock Market
BU
02:51pAPI TESTING VS MONITORING : What's The Difference?
PU
04/14SPLUNK : IF (you == “Splunk Developer”) THEN attend_conf22 = TRUE
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Splunk Announces Inducement Grants to President and CEO Under Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) of The Nasdaq Stock Market

04/15/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, today announced that on April 11, 2022 it granted to Gary Steele, Spunk’s recently appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, the following equity awards: (1) a restricted stock unit award covering 96,034 shares of Splunk’s common stock and (2) a performance unit award covering 144,052 shares of Splunk’s common stock (assuming target level of performance achievement). Each award was granted as an inducement material to Mr. Steele becoming a new employee of Splunk in accordance with The Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock unit award will vest over approximately four years, with one-fourth of the award vesting on March 10, 2023, and 1/16th of the award vesting quarterly thereafter over the remaining three years, subject to Mr. Steele’s continued employment with Splunk through the relevant vesting date. The performance unit award will performance-vest based on a three-year relative total stockholder return performance metric, with interim performance-vesting opportunities after the end of the first and second year of the three-year performance period, and with each interim vesting opportunity capped at one-third the target level of shares covered by the award. The threshold, target and maximum relative total stockholder return metrics for the award are the 25th, 55th and 75th percentile, respectively, compared to the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW). The performance stock unit award, if performance-vested, will time-vest over approximately three years with up to one-third of the target performance unit award vesting on March 10, 2023 and March 10, 2024, and the remainder vesting on March 10, 2025, subject to Mr. Steele’s continued employment with Splunk through the relevant vesting date.

The awards were granted to Mr. Steele pursuant to the terms of his employment letter, which was summarized by the company on a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2022, and are subject to accelerated vesting as described therein. The awards were granted pursuant to stand-alone inducement award agreements. However, such awards will be subject to the same terms and conditions that apply to awards granted under Splunk’s 2012 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps organizations around the world turn data into doing. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2022 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SPLUNK INC.
04:06pSplunk Announces Inducement Grants to President and CEO Under Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) o..
BU
02:51pAPI TESTING VS MONITORING : What's The Difference?
PU
04/14SPLUNK : IF (you == “Splunk Developer”) THEN attend_conf22 = TRUE
PU
04/14PLAY NOW WITH BOTS PARTNER EXPERIENC : Dragos
PU
04/14TED2022 : Esports and Data Have Created a New Era of Play and Access
PU
04/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Splunk to $219 From $232, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/13SPLUNK : to Present at Credit Suisse Technology Conference
PU
04/13SPLUNK : Software Helps New York Air Brake Provide the U.S. Railroad Industry Potential to..
PU
04/13SPLUNK : Stalk Cyberattackers with the Latest Splunk App for Enterprise Security
PU
04/13SPLUNK : Tackling Your Carbon Footprint with the Sustainability Toolkit for Splunk
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPLUNK INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 280 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 124 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -18,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 22 140 M 22 140 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,10x
EV / Sales 2024 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 137,77 $
Average target price 161,41 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Vivian Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Teresa H. Carlson President & Chief Growth Officer
Jason E. Child Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeremy D. Rishel Senior Vice President-Engineering
R. Shawn Bice President-Products & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPLUNK INC.19.05%22 140
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-16.80%2 097 848
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-30.41%67 263
SEA LIMITED-51.46%61 015
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.48%57 624
SYNOPSYS INC.-20.01%45 129