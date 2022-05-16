Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Splunk Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SPLK   US8486371045

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/13 04:00:01 pm EDT
101.80 USD   +8.58%
06:01aSplunk Appoints Petra Jenner as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa
BU
05/05Splunk Names Katie Bianchi Chief Customer Officer
BU
05/05Splunk Inc. Names Katie Bianchi as Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer
CI
Splunk Appoints Petra Jenner as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa

05/16/2022 | 06:01am EDT
Experienced leader joins Splunk from Salesforce to drive customer success in region

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, today announced the appointment of Petra Jenner as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516005121/en/

Petra Jenner, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Splunk (Photo: Business Wire)

Petra Jenner, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Splunk (Photo: Business Wire)

“EMEA is home to some of the most innovative organizations in the world, and they rely on Splunk’s data platform to remain secure, resilient and innovative,” said Christian T. Smith, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer for Splunk. “Petra will help ensure we are well-positioned to scale and support our customers in the region over the coming years as they become increasingly data-driven. Her record as a general manager with both Salesforce and Microsoft highlights her proven leadership skills at high-growth companies, and she will play a critical role in shaping our next chapter in EMEA.”

Reporting to Smith, Jenner will oversee go-to-market strategy and be responsible for the growth of the entire EMEA business in support of customer success. The General Manager for EMEA role is a new position at Splunk and is closely aligned with the organization’s General Manager for APAC and AMER.

Prior to Splunk, Jenner spent six years at Salesforce across a variety of roles in EMEA, most recently as General Manager, Senior Vice President responsible for Eastern Europe and Switzerland. Based in Munich and with more than 25 years in the technology industry, she has also held leadership roles with Microsoft, Checkpoint and Pivotal. Jenner holds a Masters Degree in Business and IT, and studied International Management at the Stanford Graduate School of Business in Singapore.

“Throughout my career, I have focused on building businesses that help customers address their biggest challenges with technology,” said Jenner. “Whether it be cybersecurity or managing cloud complexity, the Splunk platform is trusted by customers throughout the region to ensure they can take a data-driven approach to stay on top of evolving trends. I look forward to working with the Splunk team across the region to deliver on our priority, customer success.”

For more information on the Splunk team, please visit https://www.splunk.com/en_us/careers.html.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps organizations around the world turn data into doing. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2022 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
