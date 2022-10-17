Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Splunk Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPLK   US8486371045

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
74.04 USD   +5.43%
04:09pSplunk Appoints Sharyl Givens as Chief People Officer
BU
04:03pSector Update: Tech Stocks End Near Monday Highs
MT
03:46pSector Update: Tech
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Splunk Appoints Sharyl Givens as Chief People Officer

10/17/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, today announced Sharyl Givens has been appointed as the Company’s Chief People Officer, effective immediately. Givens will be responsible for driving Splunk’s continued success in attracting, retaining and developing the best talent in the industry, including through its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) commitment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005923/en/

Splunk Appoints Sharyl Givens as Chief People Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Splunk Appoints Sharyl Givens as Chief People Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Driving an inclusive, collaborative, people-focused culture is an important part of what has made Splunk so successful,” said Gary Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Splunk. “As we focus on building towards Splunk’s next chapter and further strengthening our community, we’re pleased to welcome Sharyl to the team. She shares our focus on creating and developing world-class teams with diverse backgrounds, and we look forward to benefiting from her expertise and leadership.”

With over 20 years of experience, Givens has a proven track record of successfully developing and leading human resources strategy. She joins Splunk after 11 years at Proofpoint in human resources leadership roles, including the past eight years as Chief Human Resources Officer. At Proofpoint, Givens was responsible for driving global business growth through people-centric human resources initiatives, including key talent development, DEI and wellness programs. Previously, she held human resources roles at Rambus, SanDisk, Dolby Laboratories, Opsware (formerly Loudcloud) and Calico Commerce.

“The workplace has evolved tremendously over the last two years, putting a spotlight on how companies support employees and invest in their professional and personal goals,” said Givens. “Splunk has always stood out to me for its culture of transparency and its recognition that Splunkers are key to the company’s current and future success. I couldn’t be more excited to join this passionate and hard-working team, and look forward to building on our already strong programs with the goal of unlocking greater levels of growth, performance and connectivity across our workplace.”

About Splunk

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps organizations around the world turn data into doing. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2022 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 387 M - -
Net income 2023 -739 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -16,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11 427 M 11 427 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,03x
EV / Sales 2024 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 95,3%
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 70,23 $
Average target price 129,53 $
Spread / Average Target 84,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Leigh Steele President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Graham Vivian Smith Independent Chairman
Jeremy D. Rishel Senior Vice President-Engineering
Stephen G. Newberry Lead Independent Director
Patricia B. Morrison Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPLUNK INC.-39.31%11 427
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-32.04%1 704 576
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-50.43%48 184
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-35.91%42 942
SYNOPSYS INC.-24.66%42 450
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-20.87%40 382