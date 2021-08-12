Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Splunk Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPLK   US8486371045

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Splunk : Bring Intelligence to Your .conf21 Experience with Machine Learning

08/12/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share:
By Greg Ainslie-Malik August 12, 2021

Machine learning at Splunk has taken off in an incredible way over the last several months. We currently have a staggering 10,000 monthly active users of the Splunk Machine Learning Toolkit! That means that every month, over 10,000 Splunk users are making their data even smarter with machine learning.

If you're new to Splunk Machine Learning (WELCOME!), rest assured you don't need to be a data scientist expert to take your Splunk data intelligence to the next level. For those of you that are familiar with the Machine Learning Toolkit (or MLTK for short), you will be happy to learn that our rockstar engineers have patched up a few bugs and vulnerabilities over the past few months in our latest release, which you can find here.

Splunk's MLTK is a low-code tool available for free on Splunkbase that extends Splunk Processing Language (SPL) with machine learning algorithms, additional commands, and powerful visualizations. It also provides a variety of Assistants to help you start building models right away. Want to see it in action? Take a look at the following video to see a few different ways of applying ML in Splunk with MLTK - from using some of our Assistants, to running ML models using raw SPL, to embedding ML into some of your dashboards and reports.

Have we piqued your interest? Are you excited to learn more? Lucky for you, there are several machine learning sessions delivered by customers, partners, and Splunkers at .conf21! Take a look below, and sign up to attend either in-person or virtual.

You won't be limited to just hearing about how to use MLTK at .conf. Come get your hands dirty with a hands-on workshop led by our ML product experts. This workshop will include a series of exercises centered around common use-cases designed to enhance your ML skillset. Registration for this can't-miss experience is coming soon!

If you're looking to get started with MLTK right now, we have a whole host of machine learning blogs. My personal favorite is the series on cyclical statistical forecasts and anomalies - definitely worth a read if you're looking to detect outliers in your data. In the meantime, I'd encourage you to go and download our latest release of the MLTK and start getting insights from your data! We would love to hear about the types of analytics and insight you are finding in your data too, so please feel free to reach out if you would like to talk.

Happy Splunking!


This article was co-authored by KayLeigh Dent, Sr. Product Marketing Manager

Follow all the conversations coming out of #splunkconf21!

Follow @splunk

Disclaimer

Splunk Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 19:11:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPLUNK INC.
03:12pSPLUNK : Bring Intelligence to Your .conf21 Experience with Machine Learning
PU
08/11SPLUNK : .conf21 Fez Knowledge Drop
PU
08/11SPLUNK : UBS Upgrades Splunk to Buy from Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $175 f..
MT
08/10SPLUNK : Empower Your Organization with Splunk On the Go
PU
08/10SPLUNK : Thank You Splunkterns 2021 - You've Been Epic
PU
08/04SPLUNK : Staff Picks for Splunk Security Reading July 2021
PU
08/04SPLUNK : to Announce Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results on August 25, 2021
BU
08/03THAT'S A DATA PROBLEM : A New Splunk Podcast That Brings Data Innovation to Life
PU
08/03DASHBOARD STUDIO TIPS : What's New in 8.2.2106
PU
08/03CERTIFY.ME : Joins Forces with Splunk to Deliver Data-Driven Physical Access Con..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPLUNK INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 537 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 276 M - -
Net Debt 2022 489 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 845 M 23 845 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,59x
EV / Sales 2023 7,75x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 145,47 $
Average target price 169,08 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas S. Merritt Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Teresa H. Carlson Co-President & Chief Growth Officer
Jason E. Child Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Graham Vivian Smith Chairman
Shawn Bice President-Products & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPLUNK INC.-14.37%23 845
MICROSOFT CORPORATION29.01%2 156 398
SEA LIMITED49.21%155 757
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.6.30%106 479
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC42.20%83 534
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE44.69%74 196