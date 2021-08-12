Splunk : Bring Intelligence to Your .conf21 Experience with Machine Learning

Machine learning at Splunk has taken off in an incredible way over the last several months. We currently have a staggering 10,000 monthly active users of the Splunk Machine Learning Toolkit! That means that every month, over 10,000 Splunk users are making their data even smarter with machine learning.

If you're new to Splunk Machine Learning (WELCOME!), rest assured you don't need to be a data scientist expert to take your Splunk data intelligence to the next level. For those of you that are familiar with the Machine Learning Toolkit (or MLTK for short), you will be happy to learn that our rockstar engineers have patched up a few bugs and vulnerabilities over the past few months in our latest release, which you can find here.

Splunk's MLTK is a low-code tool available for free on Splunkbase that extends Splunk Processing Language (SPL) with machine learning algorithms, additional commands, and powerful visualizations. It also provides a variety of Assistants to help you start building models right away. Want to see it in action? Take a look at the following video to see a few different ways of applying ML in Splunk with MLTK - from using some of our Assistants, to running ML models using raw SPL, to embedding ML into some of your dashboards and reports.

Have we piqued your interest? Are you excited to learn more? Lucky for you, there are several machine learning sessions delivered by customers, partners, and Splunkers at .conf21! Take a look below, and sign up to attend either in-person or virtual.

You won't be limited to just hearing about how to use MLTK at .conf. Come get your hands dirty with a hands-on workshop led by our ML product experts. This workshop will include a series of exercises centered around common use-cases designed to enhance your ML skillset. Registration for this can't-miss experience is coming soon!

If you're looking to get started with MLTK right now, we have a whole host of machine learning blogs. My personal favorite is the series on cyclical statistical forecasts and anomalies - definitely worth a read if you're looking to detect outliers in your data. In the meantime, I'd encourage you to go and download our latest release of the MLTK and start getting insights from your data! We would love to hear about the types of analytics and insight you are finding in your data too, so please feel free to reach out if you would like to talk.

Happy Splunking!





This article was co-authored by KayLeigh Dent, Sr. Product Marketing Manager

Follow all the conversations coming out of #splunkconf21!

Follow @splunk