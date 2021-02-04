Splunk : How Operators Build Operational Excellence with Modern Data Platforms Splunk

Enhancing the customer experience and boosting revenue with the power of analytics are key concepts for telecom operators in today's ultra-competitive business environment. Many telecoms are going through transformation of their system architectures and stacks to change how they operate and manage their day to day operations as well as their strategies and planning for what comes next.

Having insights into these operations is powerful information to drive responsiveness and ingenuity in developing new services and platforms to serve their customers and partners wherever they may be. With the average number of 15 devices for every person on the planet, telecoms need to transform their business models to use the power of data to help support, protect and service the networks platforms that provide the connectivity for all of these devices. Additionally, as the remote workforce grows, so does the demand for broadband connectivity across consumer, business, and mobile networks.

Recently, CCS Insight worked with Splunk to produce a practical guide to help decision-makers within operators seize opportunities afforded by data analytics. The report highlights major demand trends, challenges, solutions and paths to implementation, and hope it will steer operators to become the data-driven businesses they need to be in the post-Covid-19 economy.

Below are some of the highlights of this report. You can download the full report here.

To overcome the current challenges being faced and advance their data and digital transformation strategies, telecom operators must deploy a scalable data analytics architecture across the breadth of their operations.

There are five characteristics that operators should consider when selecting a data analytics platform as part of their data transformation strategies. Collectively, they form a key aspect of data architecture, engineering and data science in the future operator landscape:

A single platform and unified data source, operating at scale. This includes data collection and ingestion, preparing data for analysis and reporting. An easy-to-use analytics environment for business and technical teams. It must span the entire telecommunication environment, regardless of operational or business domain, and be suited to on-premises IT, hybrid and public cloud environments. Delivers 360-degree visibility of the customer. A good solution should offer digital performance and experience monitoring, and easily enable new revenue-generation opportunities for data analytics. Improves company-wide data governance. Strategies must include, by design, improvements to data security, privacy and compliance within the platform. Functionality for the future. This approach must also include a viable road map for future areas including improved scalability and search features, toolkits for machine learning and stream processing, among others.

Splunk provides telecoms with end-to-end visibility across network and service operation centers to automatically detect network issues and launch adaptive responses in real time. The profit impact of better data use for telecoms is $179.7 million; $57.2 million more than those who don't utilize their data.

In addition to the research report, Splunk and CCS Insight will be hosting a lively panel discussion, The Future of Data-Driven Transformation in Telecoms, on February 17, 2021 with some industry experts from Edge Gravity and Lumen around the future of data-driven transformation in telecoms. We'll look at the impact of how the advance of data and digital transformation strategies, can impact telecoms across the breadth of their operations to support customers while maintaining corporate initiatives and objectives.





How will data insights impact your ability to seize opportunities for your organization? Hear from some of our customers here to learn more.