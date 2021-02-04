Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Splunk Inc.    SPLK

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Splunk : How Operators Build Operational Excellence with Modern Data Platforms Splunk

02/04/2021 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share:
By Beverly Smart February 04, 2021

Enhancing the customer experience and boosting revenue with the power of analytics are key concepts for telecom operators in today's ultra-competitive business environment. Many telecoms are going through transformation of their system architectures and stacks to change how they operate and manage their day to day operations as well as their strategies and planning for what comes next.

Having insights into these operations is powerful information to drive responsiveness and ingenuity in developing new services and platforms to serve their customers and partners wherever they may be. With the average number of 15 devices for every person on the planet, telecoms need to transform their business models to use the power of data to help support, protect and service the networks platforms that provide the connectivity for all of these devices. Additionally, as the remote workforce grows, so does the demand for broadband connectivity across consumer, business, and mobile networks.

Recently, CCS Insight worked with Splunk to produce a practical guide to help decision-makers within operators seize opportunities afforded by data analytics. The report highlights major demand trends, challenges, solutions and paths to implementation, and hope it will steer operators to become the data-driven businesses they need to be in the post-Covid-19 economy.

Below are some of the highlights of this report. You can download the full report here.

Modern Data Platforms at Scale

To overcome the current challenges being faced and advance their data and digital transformation strategies, telecom operators must deploy a scalable data analytics architecture across the breadth of their operations.

There are five characteristics that operators should consider when selecting a data analytics platform as part of their data transformation strategies. Collectively, they form a key aspect of data architecture, engineering and data science in the future operator landscape:

  1. A single platform and unified data source, operating at scale. This includes data collection and ingestion, preparing data for analysis and reporting.
  2. An easy-to-use analytics environment for business and technical teams. It must span the entire telecommunication environment, regardless of operational or business domain, and be suited to on-premises IT, hybrid and public cloud environments.
  3. Delivers 360-degree visibility of the customer. A good solution should offer digital performance and experience monitoring, and easily enable new revenue-generation opportunities for data analytics.
  4. Improves company-wide data governance. Strategies must include, by design, improvements to data security, privacy and compliance within the platform.
  5. Functionality for the future. This approach must also include a viable road map for future areas including improved scalability and search features, toolkits for machine learning and stream processing, among others.
How Do Telecoms Do This?

Splunk provides telecoms with end-to-end visibility across network and service operation centers to automatically detect network issues and launch adaptive responses in real time. The profit impact of better data use for telecoms is $179.7 million; $57.2 million more than those who don't utilize their data.

In addition to the research report, Splunk and CCS Insight will be hosting a lively panel discussion, The Future of Data-Driven Transformation in Telecoms, on February 17, 2021 with some industry experts from Edge Gravity and Lumen around the future of data-driven transformation in telecoms. We'll look at the impact of how the advance of data and digital transformation strategies, can impact telecoms across the breadth of their operations to support customers while maintaining corporate initiatives and objectives.


How will data insights impact your ability to seize opportunities for your organization? Hear from some of our customers here to learn more.

Disclaimer

Splunk Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 22:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPLUNK INC.
11:44aSPLUNK : How Operators Build Operational Excellence with Modern Data Platforms S..
PU
02:53aSMARTER ROOT CAUSE ANALYSIS : Determining Causality from your ITSI KPIs
PU
02:04aSPLUNK : to Announce Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 3..
BU
02/03SPLUNK : Earns Top Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Eq..
PU
02/03SPLUNK : Smarter ITSI Episodes Powered by Community Detection Algorithms
PU
02/02SPLUNK : AWS Distro for OpenTelemetry — Now with Splunk Observability Supp..
PU
02/02NEXT LEVEL AUTOMATION : What's New with Splunk Phantom
PU
02/02VISUAL LINK ANALYSIS WITH SPLUNK : Part 2 - The Visual Part
PU
02/02DEADLINE TODAY : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Agains..
BU
02/02SPLUNK : Making Smarter Predictions in ITSI
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 163 M - -
Net income 2021 -949 M - -
Net Debt 2021 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -29,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27 858 M 27 858 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 205,89 $
Last Close Price 172,26 $
Spread / Highest target 74,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas Merritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Vivian Smith Chairman
Jason E. Child Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy Tully Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John G. Connors Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPLUNK INC.1.40%27 701
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.68%1 832 758
SEA LIMITED22.35%124 491
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.12.79%111 055
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC4.33%61 013
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE2.32%53 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ