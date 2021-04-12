Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Splunk Inc.    SPLK

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Splunk IT Essentials Work: A Centralized App for All Things ITOps

04/12/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share:
By Subu Baskaran April 12, 2021

Splunkbase apps are very popular among IT administrators and provide out-of-the-box content for different infrastructure types such as Windows, Unix, VMware, and AWS. As customers expanded their need for more infrastructure types, they historically had to manage and leverage multiple apps. We have now introduced IT Essentials Work, one centralized app that provides a simpler way to monitor and troubleshoot across different infrastructure types without having to install and maintain different apps.

In this blog post, we will focus on how customers can use IT Essentials Work for the most common IT operations use cases in Splunk. Prior to launching IT Essentials Work, Splunk has offered multiple Splunkbase apps to manage IT infrastructure, and customers have had to maintain each of these apps individually. This approach created silos and wouldn't provide full context across an IT environment (especially when troubleshooting).

Splunk App for VMWare dashboard

Break Down Silos

IT Essentials Work will help break these silos. With out of the box host troubleshooting capabilities for many infrastructure types such as Linux, Windows, AWS and VMware, customers can get started in minutes. This allows customers to monitor many different infrastructure types (or 'entity types') side by side, helping teams quickly analyze the performance of a host in context with databases, storage, or a server running inside the host. We believe this puts the power in the hands of the administrator and the end-users to get a sense of infrastructure performance without having to switch between different apps.

Infrastructure Overview in IT Essentials Work and IT Service Intelligence (ITSI)>

While we have supported host-level monitoring for a while, we will migrate the rest of the dashboards from Splunk App for LinuxUnix, Splunk App for Windows Infrastructure, Splunk App for Infrastructure, Splunk App for Microsoft Exchange, and Splunk App for NetApp ONTAP into IT Essentials Work. The metrics-to-log correlation at a VM or an OS-level gives the user a faster troubleshooting experience, reducing mean time to failure. Finally, IT administrators can set up alerts at a specific infrastructure level and analyze alerts across different infrastructure types.

How Can I Access The Dashboards?

The content from the different apps will be available directly in IT Essentials Work. Customers can access data by installing the Splunk App for Content Packs. Using in-product guidance, IT Essentials Work or IT Service Intelligence (ITSI) customers can consume content for different IT Ops use cases such as Unix/Linux, Windows, AWS, VMware, Exchange and NetApp. In addition to using the out of the box dashboards in the dashboards menu, entities and entity types can also be assigned and used for an individual component such as an EC2 instance or a Linux OS. More information regarding entity types can be found here.

Available dashboards in IT Essentials Work

In addition to the dashboards from Splunk App for Content Packs, IT Service Intelligence (ITSI) customers can install additional content packs that provide out-of-the-box KPI base searches, service templates and Glass Tables.

Executive Visibility

Apart from providing end-to-end visibility at the infrastructure level, IT Essentials Work also shares the same code base with IT Service Intelligence (ITSI), our premium analytics solution, to facilitate an easy upgrade.

Service Analyzer view in ITSI

ITSI leverages the infrastructure data along with other business-related data so administrators can build executive dashboards for real-time visibility across business and infrastructure performance.

With its Event Analytics features, ITSI can intelligently group, mute and route alerts generated in IT Essentials Work for efficient triage and troubleshooting.

Next Steps

On April 30, 2021, we will end the sale of the Splunk App for Exchange and Splunk App for VMware. We will be archiving the Splunk App for LinuxUnix, Splunk App for Infrastructure, Splunk App for Windows Infrastructure, Splunk App for NetApp Data ONTAP and Splunk App for AWS, and they will cease to be available for download from Splunkbase. As an alternative, customers can choose to leverage the infrastructure content within IT Essentials Work 4.9 or ITSI 4.9 (available early May), based on their requirements. Existing support contracts will be honored until their end date providing sufficient time to migrate to the new experience.

Customers that manage Splunk in their data centers can download IT Essentials Work for free from Splunkbase. Customers that use Splunk Cloud can request support-assisted installation for IT Essentials Work through the ticketing workflow. Splunk sales and customer success teams can help determine whether IT Essentials Work or ITSI is the right option moving forward.

Summary

This is an exciting change as we are moving towards a simple yet powerful consolidated user experience for IT administrators and Splunk users. We understand how much the features from these apps are important for our customers so we have built the new app with customer experience in mind. With a simple data ingestion mechanism and an easy configuration experience, we expect customers to benefit from IT Essentials Work to monitor across different infrastructure types.

Disclaimer

Splunk Inc. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 21:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPLUNK INC.
05:27pSPLUNK IT ESSENTIALS WORK : A Centralized App for All Things ITOps
PU
05:27pSPLUNK  : Monitor and Troubleshoot VMware Infrastructure with Splunk
PU
09:37aSPLUNK  : Named One of Fortune's Top 100 Places to Work
PU
04/09DASHBOARDS GA : Introducing Splunk Dashboard Studio
PU
04/09SPLUNK  : What's New in Splunk Cloud Platform
PU
04/08SPLUNK  : Insider Sales at Splunk (SPLK) Extends the Selling Trend of Last Quart..
MT
04/08SPLUNK  : BofA Securities Reinstates Splunk at Buy With $180 Price Target
MT
04/07INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Disposition Eases Back 90-Day Buy Trend at Splunk
MT
04/07ADVANCED LINK ANALYSIS : Part 2 - Implementing Link Analysis
PU
04/06SPLUNK  : We're Back, Buttercup!
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 540 M - -
Net income 2022 -962 M - -
Net Debt 2022 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -24,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23 309 M 23 309 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,33x
EV / Sales 2023 7,35x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 193,38 $
Last Close Price 142,27 $
Spread / Highest target 86,3%
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas S. Merritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason E. Child Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Graham Vivian Smith Chairman
Timothy Tully Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John G. Connors Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPLUNK INC.-16.26%23 309
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.03%1 929 676
SEA LIMITED26.06%128 459
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.35%94 767
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE15.11%59 409
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-3.62%56 364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ