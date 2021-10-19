Splunk : Launches Logging Modernization Program to Help U.S. Government Meet Cybersecurity Requirements

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), a data platform leader, today announced the Government Logging Modernization Program, which is designed to help Federal government agencies meet the requirements of cyber incident response per Executive Order and guidance included in OMB M-21-31 under the Biden Administration. Splunk is offering significant discounts across cloud computing, data storage, software and professional services to support this new initiative and help strengthen the security posture of the United States.

There are three key areas the Administration’s mandate requires. Agencies must 1) capture and store log data for 30 months, 2) standardize the logging process in order to analyze and conduct the forensics necessary to detect cyber attacks, and 3) become compliant with the first tier of a new enterprise event logging maturity model by August 2022.

To support this mission, Splunk is providing the following as part of its Government Logging Modernization Program:

New Splunk Cloud FedRAMP Packages & compelling programmatic pricing exclusive to Federal Agencies - helping to lower cost, accelerate compliance, and improve cybersecurity resilience;

Expanded storage options with lowered costs, enabling customers to accelerate investigative and remediation capabilities through enterprise log retention;

Comprehensive Splunk Cloud FedRAMP migration assessment and customized services to help agencies rapidly modernize their logging program; and

Assigned Security Expert services to guide our customers through the cloud maturity path and help agencies navigate the requirements outlined in logging maturity model stages EL0-EL3.

Government agencies can more easily comply with the Executive Order by leveraging the Splunk Cloud Platform which provides a unified view of all data, making it simple to investigate, monitor, analyze, and act with ease for enhanced security and operational efficiency. Splunk's built-in framework streamlines the process and allows federal agencies to focus on the mission and move quickly to meet the aggressive timelines defined by the Executive Order. With a vast and growing amount of data, government agencies must take a tiered approach to their data strategy to help them with the new data storage requirements. Splunk's pricing is unique to the market, assisting agencies in classifying the data and store based on value, and then shifting data as needed.

"Government agencies are under immense pressure to comply with the administration's new cybersecurity mandate. Given Splunk's deep commitment to the public sector, we've decided to commit resources that help them meet the new requirements quickly," said Teresa Carlson, President and Chief Growth Officer. "When it comes to improving our nation's cybersecurity posture, reliable and secure enterprise logging is a critical step toward gaining visibility across a multi-layered environment, and Splunk is the leader in that category.”

Splunk helps public sector organizations gain objective insights from data to make confident decisions and take action at the speed a mission demands. Thousands of public sector agencies worldwide are leveraging Splunk. For more information on Splunk Public Sector, visit the Splunk website.

