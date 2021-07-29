Log in
    SPLK   US8486371045

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/29 04:00:00 pm
141.88 USD   -0.38%
Splunk : Meet the Splunkterns, One Word at a Time

07/29/2021 | 04:59pm EDT
By Katia Ratkovich July 29, 2021

This blog post was co-authored by Katia Ratkovich and Lindsey Shepard, Splunk's public relations and social media intern.

Hello! I'm Lindsey, a public relations and social media intern here at Splunk. As I write this, it's hard to believe my internship is almost halfway over! But you know what they say - time flies when you're having fun.

In all seriousness, my experience at Splunk thus far has consistently blown my expectations out of the water. On day one, I was met with a DoorDash credit from my team for a celebratory lunch (thanks, all!), friendly faces from the Early Talent Team (shoutout to Robinne and Daniel), an extremely welcoming manager (yes you, Mattie) and a team that constantly challenges and empowers me. Since that first day, it's been a whirlwind of learning moments, laughs and lots of growth.

As you may have heard, today is National Intern Day and as part of my role, I got to lead the charge on creating blog and social media posts to recognize our amazing Splunkterns! When brainstorming about this project, I decided the best way to highlight my fellow Splunkterns was to hear from them directly. But us Splunkterns are busy people, so why not make it fun and ask my fellow interns to describe their experiences in just one word? Yep, without further ado, I'm thrilled to share the final product, a one word interview segment, brought to you by hard-working Splunkterns from all across the globe. Hopefully, through their answers, you can pick up on the fact that the awesomeness of my Splunkternship was not an anomaly - it's the standard.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Disclaimer

Splunk Inc. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 20:58:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
