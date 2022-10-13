Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Splunk Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPLK   US8486371045

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:08 2022-10-13 pm EDT
69.82 USD   +2.66%
12:01pSplunk Named a Leader for the Ninth Consecutive Time in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management
BU
10/12Splunk Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/11Splunk Appoints Richard P. Wallace and David Tunnell to Its Board of Directors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Splunk Named a Leader for the Ninth Consecutive Time in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management

10/13/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
Splunk recently ranked First in Security Market in Gartner® Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide 2021 report

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, today announced it has been named a Leader in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)* for the ninth time in a row. Additionally, in the recently released Gartner Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide 2021* report, Splunk ranked No. 1 in SIEM market share. For a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management, visit the Splunk website.

“We are honored to be recognized across these reports, and we thank our customers and partners for making this recognition possible,” said Patrick Coughlin, Vice President of GTM Strategy and Specialization, Splunk. “We believe our position in the Leaders quadrant for the last nine times is a testament to our commitment to deliver a security analytics solution that accelerates threat detection and investigation, mitigates risk and protects your business.”

Splunk has continued to innovate their flagship security solution, Splunk Enterprise Security, as well as the rest of the organization’s integrated security portfolio. Major products and features of the Splunk security portfolio include:

  • Splunk Enterprise Security: Organizations can assess risk-based alerting that transforms large volumes of noisy alerts into fewer high fidelity incidents. By grouping related events into a single incident, organizations can drive faster investigation and resolution, giving security teams time back in their day and more control over security operations.
  • Splunk Intelligence Management (formerly TruSTAR): This integration delivers threat intelligence enrichment to help organizations quickly understand threat context, prioritize triage, and accelerate investigations and response.
  • Splunk SOAR Cloud: This cloud-managed solution delivers orchestration and automation for faster investigations and response. With over 100 out-of-the-box automation playbooks, security teams can automate their most routine tasks.
  • Splunk Enterprise 9.0 and Splunk Cloud Platform: Recently released innovations such as ingest actions, federated search, and data manager are helping to supercharge security use cases such as detecting advanced threats, investigation, threat hunting and more.
  • Splunk Threat Research Team (STRT): Threat research and detections gathered and developed by the STRT fuel Splunk Security products, helping organizations stay one step ahead of emerging threats. With information provided by STRT, organizations can achieve faster time to value, increased threat visibility and quickly remediate threats using pre-packaged detections, machine-learning models and responses.

To learn more about Splunk’s security portfolio, visit the Splunk website.

*Gartner, Inc., 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management, Pete Shoard, Andrew Davies, Mitchell Schneider, October 10, 2022.

*Gartner, Inc., Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide 2021, Neha Gupta et al, April 12, 2022.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps organizations around the world turn data into doing. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2022 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SPLUNK INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 387 M - -
Net income 2023 -739 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -15,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11 066 M 11 066 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,93x
EV / Sales 2024 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 68,01 $
Average target price 129,80 $
Spread / Average Target 90,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Leigh Steele President, Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Director
Graham Vivian Smith Independent Chairman
Jeremy D. Rishel Senior Vice President-Engineering
Stephen G. Newberry Lead Independent Director
Patricia B. Morrison Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPLUNK INC.-41.23%11 066
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-32.98%1 683 619
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-46.66%51 848
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-35.92%42 740
SYNOPSYS INC.-25.05%42 233
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-20.60%40 525