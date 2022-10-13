Splunk Named a Leader for the Ninth Consecutive Time in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Information and Event Management

Splunk recently ranked First in Security Market in Gartner® Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide 2021 report

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, today announced it has been named a Leader in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)* for the ninth time in a row. Additionally, in the recently released Gartner Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide 2021* report, Splunk ranked No. 1 in SIEM market share. For a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management, visit the Splunk website.

“We are honored to be recognized across these reports, and we thank our customers and partners for making this recognition possible,” said Patrick Coughlin, Vice President of GTM Strategy and Specialization, Splunk. “We believe our position in the Leaders quadrant for the last nine times is a testament to our commitment to deliver a security analytics solution that accelerates threat detection and investigation, mitigates risk and protects your business.”

Splunk has continued to innovate their flagship security solution, Splunk Enterprise Security, as well as the rest of the organization’s integrated security portfolio. Major products and features of the Splunk security portfolio include:

Splunk Enterprise Security: Organizations can assess risk-based alerting that transforms large volumes of noisy alerts into fewer high fidelity incidents. By grouping related events into a single incident, organizations can drive faster investigation and resolution, giving security teams time back in their day and more control over security operations.

Organizations can assess risk-based alerting that transforms large volumes of noisy alerts into fewer high fidelity incidents. By grouping related events into a single incident, organizations can drive faster investigation and resolution, giving security teams time back in their day and more control over security operations. Splunk Intelligence Management (formerly TruSTAR) : This integration delivers threat intelligence enrichment to help organizations quickly understand threat context, prioritize triage, and accelerate investigations and response.

: This integration delivers threat intelligence enrichment to help organizations quickly understand threat context, prioritize triage, and accelerate investigations and response. Splunk SOAR Cloud: This cloud-managed solution delivers orchestration and automation for faster investigations and response. With over 100 out-of-the-box automation playbooks, security teams can automate their most routine tasks.

This cloud-managed solution delivers orchestration and automation for faster investigations and response. With over 100 out-of-the-box automation playbooks, security teams can automate their most routine tasks. Splunk Enterprise 9.0 and Splunk Cloud Platform : Recently released innovations such as ingest actions, federated search, and data manager are helping to supercharge security use cases such as detecting advanced threats, investigation, threat hunting and more.

: Recently released innovations such as ingest actions, federated search, and data manager are helping to supercharge security use cases such as detecting advanced threats, investigation, threat hunting and more. Splunk Threat Research Team (STRT): Threat research and detections gathered and developed by the STRT fuel Splunk Security products, helping organizations stay one step ahead of emerging threats. With information provided by STRT, organizations can achieve faster time to value, increased threat visibility and quickly remediate threats using pre-packaged detections, machine-learning models and responses.

To learn more about Splunk’s security portfolio, visit the Splunk website.

