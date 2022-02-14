Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Splunk Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPLK   US8486371045

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/14 12:20:39 pm
124.05 USD   +8.33%
12:03pSPLUNK : Offers Scholarships Through AISES Partnership
PU
09:09aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Monday
MT
08:55aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Splunk : Offers Scholarships Through AISES Partnership

02/14/2022 | 12:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share:
By Katia Ratkovich February 14, 2022

Continuing our commitment to creating more equitable opportunities, Splunk is proud to offer a total of $50,000 in academic scholarships through our partnership with the American Indian Society of Engineering and Science (AISES) for the upcoming academic year.

Founded in 1977, AISES supports 233 affiliated pre-college schools, 200 chartered college and university chapters, 3 tribal chapters, and 16 professional chapters in the U.S. and Canada. Their focus is to substantially increase the representation of Indigenous peoples of North America and the Pacific Islands in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) studies and careers. You can find more information about AISES and their upcoming events here.

About the Scholarships

Individual scholarship amounts are:

  • $5,000 for the academic year for undergraduate students
  • $10,000 for the academic year for graduation students
To Understand Eligibility Requirements

All scholarships require applicants to be current AISES members at the time of application. (AISES membership is now free for all pre-college and college students.) This and all other eligibility requirements are outlined on AISES's website at this link.

To Apply

Please follow this link to apply directly on the AISES website.

Application Deadline is May 31st, 2022 at 10:59pm PST.

A special thank you to our Natives Employee Resource Group (ERG) for their partnership with this scholarship!

If you would like to learn more about Splunk's ERGs and our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiatives, please check out this link.

If you would like to learn more about Early Career opportunities with Splunk, we encourage you to please check out our Splunk University Recruiting careers page, search available Splunk internships and connect with us on Facebook or LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Splunk Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 17:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPLUNK INC.
12:03pSPLUNK : Offers Scholarships Through AISES Partnership
PU
09:09aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Monday
MT
08:55aSECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
08:07aPapa Johns and Splunk Power Pizza's Busiest Time of the Year
BU
07:20aMARKET CHATTER : Splunk Jumps in Premarket Trading After Cisco Reportedly Mounts $20 Billi..
MT
04:18aCisco Systems Makes Takeover Offer for Splunk Worth More Than $20 Billion
MT
02/11Splunk Shares Jump 13.5% in After-Hours Trading on WSJ Report of Cisco Bid
DJ
02/11SPLUNK : Four Splunk Execs Recognized by CRN as 2022 Channel Chiefs
PU
02/11NEW RESEARCH : The State of Cloud-Driven Transformation
PU
02/09NEW : Splunk Synthetic Monitoring Adds Single Sign-On (SSO) and Security Improvements
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPLUNK INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 550 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 480 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 343 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 183 M 18 183 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,66x
EV / Sales 2023 6,36x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 114,51 $
Average target price 163,71 $
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Vivian Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Teresa H. Carlson President & Chief Growth Officer
Jason E. Child Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
R. Shawn Bice President-Products & Technology
Stephen G. Newberry Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPLUNK INC.-1.05%18 183
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-12.27%2 211 875
SEA LIMITED-29.25%88 944
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-15.61%81 562
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.17%61 306
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.87%45 309