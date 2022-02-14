Splunk : Offers Scholarships Through AISES Partnership

Continuing our commitment to creating more equitable opportunities, Splunk is proud to offer a total of $50,000 in academic scholarships through our partnership with the American Indian Society of Engineering and Science (AISES) for the upcoming academic year.

Founded in 1977, AISES supports 233 affiliated pre-college schools, 200 chartered college and university chapters, 3 tribal chapters, and 16 professional chapters in the U.S. and Canada. Their focus is to substantially increase the representation of Indigenous peoples of North America and the Pacific Islands in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) studies and careers. You can find more information about AISES and their upcoming events here.

Individual scholarship amounts are:

$5,000 f or the academic year for undergraduate students

$10,000 for the academic year for graduation students



All scholarships require applicants to be current AISES members at the time of application. (AISES membership is now free for all pre-college and college students.) This and all other eligibility requirements are outlined on AISES's website at this link.

Please follow this link to apply directly on the AISES website.

Application Deadline is May 31st, 2022 at 10:59pm PST.

A special thank you to our Natives Employee Resource Group (ERG) for their partnership with this scholarship!

If you would like to learn more about Splunk's ERGs and our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiatives, please check out this link.

If you would like to learn more about Early Career opportunities with Splunk, we encourage you to please check out our Splunk University Recruiting careers page, search available Splunk internships and connect with us on Facebook or LinkedIn.