Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Splunk Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPLK   US8486371045

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Splunk : Optimizing Mobile App Startup with Splunk Real User Monitoring

02/16/2022 | 11:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share:
By Brian Gustafson February 16, 2022

One of the most challenging and rewarding things I do as a Principal Software Engineer in our Splunk Mobile division is ensuring our customers' experience meets the quality and standards we promise to keep.

My team and I are part of an on-call rotation that is committed to measuring and optimizing key Service Level Indicators (SLIs) using Splunk Real User Monitoring (RUM) and Splunk On-Call (iOS & Android) mobile apps. Two such SLIs that keep us up at night are App Startup Time and interactive time (what we call "Time to Ready''). These metrics measure how long it takes for our apps to be fully functional and ready for user interaction.

In order to keep track of the results and progress made we have created charts and alerts that send an alarm to an On-Call Engineer, whenever our SLIs don't meet our standards.

Our On-Call engineer is paged when the p75 of "App Startup Time" or "Time To Ready" is over 5 seconds. When paged, we break down the RUM metrics by platform, app version, and OS version to identify whether new code is impacting the performance. In addition, we have detailed information in the Session Details page for each instance of the longer-than-expected App Startup Time or Time to Ready. With every page we receive; we either incrementally improve our SLIs, or add more custom events to gain a deeper understanding of the "Ready" sequence. We conduct post-incident review meetings to discuss each page and the action taken to improve our "App Startup Time" and "Time to Ready".

The 3:16 am Page

Soon after we signed one of our biggest customers to-date, our On-Call engineers were paged and woken up in the middle of the night up to two times in a week. On looking at the data in Splunk RUM, we learnt that the "o11y_fetch_and_store_dashboards" time was extremely long for this new customer.

Waiting on the Backend

During the incident, we identified that the API response time to retrieve user preferences was extremely high (5.8 seconds). Though this API call was expected to be seen multiple times for large data sets, we saw only one, i.e. large data sets were expected to be paginated.

On connecting the Splunk RUM trace back to Splunk APM, we found that the primary query used was suboptimal and did not paginate the results as we had expected it to. On putting in a hot fix for the API that this impacted, we reduced the Time to Ready by 10% immediately.

Loop-de-Loop

The metrics collected pointed us to code where we were looping through a contact list to extract fields. The loop took over 50% of the overall Time to Ready duration. As it turned out, the code looped through the contact list three times to extract key fields leading to a long "o11y_dashboard_list_favorite_load_time".

The suboptimal code went unnoticed in our QA environments as the iterations were fast on short contact lists; but for our largest customers it was extremely slow and the problem was exacerbated. By optimizing the code to loop through the contact list only once, we reduced upto 5 seconds for our large customers in the subsequent release, improving the Time to Ready performance by 33% and dropping our after-hour pages to zero.

Real-time Observability + Mobile On-Call = Happier Customers

After the new release, we had an uptick in engagement from the new customer, which helped us retain them long-term. Our on-call rotations drive ownership within our team of mobile developers to monitor our SLIs, and adding Splunk RUM to our mobile Observability stack has made it easier-than-ever-before to improve them. Getting started is easy for iOS and Android - sign up for a free trial here.

This blog was co-authored by Seerut Sidhu, Sr. Product Manager @Splunk.

Disclaimer

Splunk Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 16:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPLUNK INC.
11:46aSPLUNK : Optimizing Mobile App Startup with Splunk Real User Monitoring
PU
11:46aSPLUNK : IT Service Intelligence (ITSI) Comes to Splunk Mobile and TV
PU
02/15Splunk Named Application Performance Monitoring Leader and Fast Mover
BU
02/14Tower Semiconductor Ltd. Jumps 51% On WSJ Report of Potential Intel Deal
DJ
02/14Aerojet Rocketdyne, 3M fall; Splunk, TreeHouse Foods rise
AQ
02/14SPLUNK : Offers Scholarships Through AISES Partnership
PU
02/14SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Monday
MT
02/14SECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
02/14Papa Johns and Splunk Power Pizza's Busiest Time of the Year
BU
02/14Papa Johns and Splunk Power Pizza’s Busiest Time of the Year
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPLUNK INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 550 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 480 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 343 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 680 M 19 680 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,25x
EV / Sales 2023 6,86x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 123,94 $
Average target price 163,71 $
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Vivian Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Teresa H. Carlson President & Chief Growth Officer
Jason E. Child Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
R. Shawn Bice President-Products & Technology
Stephen G. Newberry Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPLUNK INC.7.10%19 680
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.66%2 252 583
SEA LIMITED-33.15%84 038
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-13.37%83 734
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-21.72%61 429
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.92%46 975