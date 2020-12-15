Log in
Splunk : Partner With Splunk on Our Data-To-Everything Journey

12/15/2020
By Regan Ogner December 15, 2020

As we approach the end of an unpredictable year, it's a good time to reflect on the ways data has made a positive impact. Data is helping stop human trafficking with Global Emancipation Network, connected relief resources during crises with NetHope, and saved lives during wildfires with Zonehaven. And with our powerful partner ecosystem, and the arrival of the Data Age, there is so much more we can accomplish together.

Data is now an essential service that organizations need to power business, drive transformation, and thrive in the Data Age. Soon there will be two types of companies: those that effectively use their data to monitor, secure and drive the business, and those that don't. And with the volume, variety, and velocity of data produced exponentially increasing as organizations digitize and move to the cloud, it's adding a complexity and the need for a cloud data strategy.

That's where you, our partners, add your expertise and experience to help customers discover new ways to bring data to every question, decision and action.

We invite you to partner with us on our Data-to-Everything journey and capitalize on this once-in-a-career opportunity. From our total addressable market to our rapid growth, it's easy to see how partnering with Splunk can help you expand and grow your business.

And to make it even easier for you, we've created the Data-to-Everything Partner Enablement Playbook.

This playbook guides you on how to best partner with Splunk and align your go-to-market with our Data-to-Everything and cloud-first strategy. Together, we can help customers: decrease their time to value, take advantage of cloud capabilities, and get a centralized, comprehensive view of their data whether they're on-premises, in the cloud or both.

We also announced at .conf20 that Splunk is making a massive shift to a cloud-centric portfolio, with cloud experiences across all offerings. We continue to innovate and push boundaries to support customer's digital transformation and their cloud journey. To get you up to speed quickly, the Data-to-Everything Playbook provides a concise overview of Splunk's product offerings and newest innovations announced at .conf20.

Whether you are selling, servicing or building solutions with or on top of Splunk, there are actionable steps you can take to align with us:

Selling: Bring Data-to-Everything with Splunk

Servicing: Digital Transformation and Cloud Journey

Building: For The Data Age

  • Find more information about building Splunk integrations at dev.splunk.com and docs.splunk.com
  • Develop an integration for Splunk Mission Control
  • Monetize your solutions, apps and/or add-ons by leveraging partnerships with AWS and Google Cloud, charging for support, and/or licensing software

Thanks for going on this journey with us. Send me a message and share all the ways you're enabling a data-driven future and helping customers bring data to every question, decision and action. Your story could be featured in a future blog or other communications.

Splunk Inc. published this content on 15 December 2020

© Publicnow 2020
