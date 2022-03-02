Log in
    SPLK   US8486371045

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
03/22 04:23:04 pm
114.92 USD   -1.39%
Splunk : Quarterly Supplemental Slides 4Q2022

03/02/2022 | 04:47pm EST
Investor

Presentation

and KPIs

Fourth Quarter FY'22

© 2022 SPLUNK INC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events or the expected financial performance of our company including statements about our future growth and related targets. These statements reflect management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions based on the information currently available to us. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in our most recent SEC Form 10-Q filing available at www.sec.gov, including descriptions of the risk factors that may impact us and the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. The forward-looking statements made in this presentation are made as of March 2, 2022. If this presentation is reviewed after March 2, 2022, even if made available by us, on our website or otherwise, it may not contain current or accurate information. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement based on new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and

2

other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2022 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

© 2022 SPLUNK INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: total gross margin, cloud gross margin, and RPO Bookings (collectively the "non-GAAP financial measures"). These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of other GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this presentation.

3

© 2022 SPLUNK INC.

Durable Growth

Annual Recurring Revenue

Total Annual Recurring Revenue ("Total ARR") represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active cloud services, term license and maintenance contracts at the end of a reporting period. Cloud ARR represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active cloud services contracts at the end of a reporting period. Non-Cloud ARR represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active term license and maintenance contracts at the end of a reporting period. Each contract is annualized by dividing the contract value by the number of days in the contract term and then multiplying by 365.

4

% represents YoY growth

© 2022 SPLUNK INC.

Consistently High Renewal and Expansion

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate (trailing 12 months)

We calculate cloud dollar-based net retention rate ("Cloud DBNRR") by dividing the CloudARR at the end of a period ("Cloud Current Period ARR") by the CloudARR of the same group of customers at the beginning of that 12-month period. Cloud Current Period ARR includes existing customer renewals and expansion, is net of existing customer contraction and churn, and excludes new customers. For the trailing 12-month Cloud DBNRR, we take the dollar-weighted average of the Cloud DBNRR over the trailing 12 months.

5

Disclaimer

Splunk Inc. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 21:44:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 560 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 483 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 343 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 505 M 18 505 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,75x
EV / Sales 2023 6,43x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 95,3%
