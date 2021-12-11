Splunk : Security Advisory for Apache Log4j (CVE-2021-44228)

Updated 4pm PT, 12/11/21

A critical remote code execution vulnerability impacting at least Apache Log4j 2 (versions 2.0 to 2.14.1) was recently announced by Apache. This vulnerability is designated by Mitre as CVE-2021-44228 with the highest severity rating of 10.0. The vulnerability is also known as Log4Shell or LogJam by security researchers. If exploited, this vulnerability allows adversaries to potentially take full control of the impacted system.

Log4j 2 is a commonly used open source third party Java logging library used in software applications and services.

Splunk is currently reviewing our supported products for impact and evaluating options for remediation and/or or mitigation. The below tables contain our most up-to-date guidance on our products. These products are tracked separately across On Prem and Cloud products.

Please return to this posting for the most up to date information. Current customers can file support tickets through standard channels for specific guidance.

Summary of Impact for Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Cloud

Core Splunk Enterprise functionality does not use Log4j and is therefore not impacted. However, if Data Fabric Search (DFS) and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop (Hunk) product features are used, there is an impact because these product features leverage Log4j. If these features are not used, there is no active attack vector related to CVE-2021-44228.

All recent non-Windows versions of Splunk Enterprise include Log4j for these features. Windows versions of Splunk Enterprise do not include Log4j. Customers may follow the guidance in the "Removing Log4j from Splunk Enterprise" section below to remove these packages out of an abundance of caution. Official patches to upgrade the Log4j packages and mitigate the vulnerability in all usage scenarios are planned to be available no later than Monday, December 13, 2021.

Core Splunk Cloud is not impacted by CVE-2021-44228. For potential impact on Splunk supported applications installed on Splunk Enterprise or Splunk Cloud, see the tables below.

Impacted Products

These products are known to be impacted by CVE-2021-44228.

Product Cloud/On-Prem Impacted Versions Fixed Version Workaround Data Stream Processor On-Prem DSP 1.0.x, DSP 1.1.x, DSP 1.2.x Pending TBD IT Service Intelligence (ITSI) Both 4.11.1, 4.10.3, 4.9.5, 4.8.2, 4.7.3, 4.4.6 Multiple versions will be deployed to fix past versions early next week. TBD Splunk Enterprise On-Prem All supported non-Windows versions of 8.1.x and 8.2.x only if Hadoop (Hunk) and/or DFS are used. 8.1.7.1, 8.2.2.2 to be released by Monday 12/13 See Removing Log4j from Splunk Enterprise section below Splunk Enterprise Amazon Machine Image (AMI) On-Prem See Splunk Enterprise Pending TBD Splunk Enterprise Docker Container On-Prem See Splunk Enterprise Pending TBD

--

Under Investigation

We are currently investigating whether these products are impacted by CVE-2021-44228.

Product Cloud/On-Prem Admin Config Service Cloud Behavior Analytics (cloud) Cloud Developer Tools: SKDs Both Enterprise Security Both Intelligence Management (TruSTAR) Both KV Service Cloud Mission Control Cloud Operator for Kubernetes On-Prem Phantom (On-Premise) On-Prem Security Analytics for AWS Cloud SOAR Cloud (Phantom) Cloud Splunk Cloud Data Manager (SCDM) Cloud Splunk Cloud Developer Edition Cloud Splunk Connect for SNMP On-Prem Splunk Connect for Syslog On-Prem Splunk Forwarders (UR/HWF) Both Splunk Mint On-Prem Splunk Mobile On-Prem Splunk Secure Gateway (Spacebridge) Cloud Splunk TV On-Prem Stream Processor Service Cloud

--

Products Confirmed Not Vulnerable

Investigation has concluded that these products are not impacted by CVE-2021-44228.

Analytics Workspace

Dashboard Studio

Developer Tools: AppInspect

Splunk Application Performance Monitoring

Splunk Augmented Reality

Splunk Enterprise Cloud (core functionality - review this notice for installed application impacts)

Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring

Splunk Log Observer

Splunk Network Performance Monitoring

Splunk On-Call/Victor Ops

Splunk Profiling

Splunk Real User Monitoring

Splunk Synthetics

UBA (User Behavior Analytics)

Removing Log4j from Splunk Enterprise

If the Splunk Enterprise instance does not leverage DFS or Hunk, the presence of those libraries does not introduce an active attack vector. Out of an abundance of caution, you may remove the unused jars from your Splunk Enterprise instances in the following paths:

$SPLUNK_HOME/bin/jars/vendors/spark

$SPLUNK_HOME/bin/jars/vendors/libs/splunk-library-javalogging-*.jar

$SPLUNK_HOME/bin/jars/SplunkMR*

$SPLUNK_HOME/bin/jars/thirdparty/hive*

$SPLUNK_HOME/etc/apps/splunk_archiver/java-bin/jars/*

