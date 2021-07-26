Log in
Splunk : Security Modernization Starts with Data and Splunk at Black Hat 2021

07/26/2021 | 03:08pm EDT
By Amy Heng July 26, 2021

It's time to take that breach vacation and soak up the latest security research, trends and technology innovations. Splunk is proud to be a sponsor of Black Hat 2021. While you may not see us in the business hall this year and there will be fewer Splunk t-shirts around Las Vegas, you can still connect with us through our speaking sessions and virtual presence.

With the alarming rise of ransomware and cyberattacks, security and IT teams are looking for new strategies and approaches to security. From our recent State of Security report, 49% of organizations say keeping up with security is harder than it was two years ago and that securing multiple clouds adds to that complexity. It's become more apparent security is a data problem and your data holds the answers.

Discover how customers are gaining actionable insights from their data to address security challenges with Splunk's security portfolio and our open, unparalleled ecosystem of partners.

Here's a glimpse into our Black Hat speaking sessions and virtual presence:

  • An IOC's Way Home: Navigating Threat Intelligence with TruSTAR and Splunk
    First airing on Wednesday, August 4 at 8:00am-8:15am, you can find this 15-Minute On-Demand Session by Steven Chamales, TruSTAR Product Manager, and Marcus LaFerrera, Security Strategist, on Black Hat's virtual platform. Learn how effective security teams take a data-centric approach to transform intelligence from third- party providers and historical events through integration and automation, gaining more insight about threats and threat actors while mitigating risks.
  • Git Wild Hunt: A Tool for Hunting Leaked Credentials
    Join Jose Hernandez and Rod Soto again either on Wednesday, August 4 at 2:00pm-3:10pm at Arsenal Station 1 in the Business Hall, Thursday, August 5 at 12:00pm-12:50pm at Arsenal Station 4, or virtually on Thursday, August 5 at 10:00am-11:00am to get hands-on experience with Git Wild Hunt, a tool designed to search and identify leaked credentials at public repositories such as Github.
  • PurpleSharp 2.0: Active Directory Attack Simulations
    Join Splunk Security Researcher Mauricia Velazco on Wednesday, August 4 at 3:20pm-4:30pm at Arsenal Station 1 and Thursday, August 5 at 11:00am-11:50am at Arsenal Station 4, as well as virtually on Wednesday, August 4 at 12:00pm-1:00pm, to learn how to use PurpleSharp, an open source adversary simulation tool written in C# that executes adversary techniques against Windows environments.
  • Visit the Splunk Virtual Black Hat Booth
    Visit the Splunk virtual booth to find on-demand demos, ebooks and other collateral, and presentations on our favorite topics like Threat Intel, Zero Trust, DevSecOps, SIEM, SOAR and more!

Follow @splunk on Twitter to learn more and stay up-to-date on all things Splunk. Don't forget to visit our Splunk at Black Hat 2021 event page for more details on our speaking sessions, joint assets from partners like Zscaler, Tenable, Recorded Future, and more - plus a chance to win exclusive Splunk swag. And if you're staying for DEFCON 29, make sure you look for Splunk at the Wall of Sheep!

See you there, or online,
And happy Splunking!

Disclaimer

Splunk Inc. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 19:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
