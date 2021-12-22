Splunk : Staff Picks for Splunk Security Reading December 2021

"Writing 'it's been a very busy year' doesn't quite capture the sentiment in my head, or heads of security folks around the world. I think many of us have been too busy putting out these fires and haven't had a chance to reflect on everything that's occurred. James Rundle has a slideshow that recaps cyber 2021 from Solarwinds to early December. It doesn't touch on Log4j (but cmon, we're all tired of reading about it anyway). With links back to fantastic reporting on these incidents, we're all going to agree 2021 was relentless."

John Stoner



@stonerpsu