SPLUNK INC.

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Splunk : The OpenTelemetry Tracing Specification Reaches 1.0.0!

02/16/2021 | 01:21pm EST
By Courtney Gannon February 16, 2021

OpenTelemetry hit an exciting milestone this week. The tracing specification has achieved v1.0.0, and the general availability of tracing APIs and SDKs is imminent!

Why Is This Important?

Now that tracing-related cross-language requirements and expectations for all OpenTelemetry implementations are final, OpenTelemetry can begin to offer long-term stability guarantees for the tracing portion of the OpenTelemetry clients. The language-specific APIs and SDKs will release 1.0 versions with GA tracing functionality over the coming weeks, and the community will switch its focus to providing tracing integrations and firming up the metrics specification.

What Does this Mean for Splunk Customers?

Regardless of whether you build your own OpenTelemetry SDKs or Collectors, or if you use our pre-packaged and supported distribution, you can have confidence that the 1.0 releases will contain stable tracing APIs and tracing related functionality, and that even more integrations are on the way.

You can read more about this exciting announcement and what's next with the project in the blog below.

Splunk is a contributor to OpenTelemetry and committed to accelerating the adoption of the project. For more information about Splunk and OpenTelemetry, you can check out our latest Splunk blogs posts.

You can read the OpenTelemetry Community announcement, OpenTelemetry Specification v1.0.0, Tracing Edition, for more information.

Disclaimer

Splunk Inc. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 18:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 164 M - -
Net income 2021 -949 M - -
Net Debt 2021 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -29,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28 031 M 28 031 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 205,89 $
Last Close Price 173,33 $
Spread / Highest target 73,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas Merritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason E. Child Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Graham Vivian Smith Chairman
Timothy Tully Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John G. Connors Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPLUNK INC.2.02%28 031
MICROSOFT CORPORATION10.15%1 847 767
SEA LIMITED38.72%141 355
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.28.40%126 420
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC8.17%63 258
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE13.12%59 621
