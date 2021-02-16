Splunk : The OpenTelemetry Tracing Specification Reaches 1.0.0!

OpenTelemetry hit an exciting milestone this week. The tracing specification has achieved v1.0.0, and the general availability of tracing APIs and SDKs is imminent!

Now that tracing-related cross-language requirements and expectations for all OpenTelemetry implementations are final, OpenTelemetry can begin to offer long-term stability guarantees for the tracing portion of the OpenTelemetry clients. The language-specific APIs and SDKs will release 1.0 versions with GA tracing functionality over the coming weeks, and the community will switch its focus to providing tracing integrations and firming up the metrics specification.

Regardless of whether you build your own OpenTelemetry SDKs or Collectors, or if you use our pre-packaged and supported distribution, you can have confidence that the 1.0 releases will contain stable tracing APIs and tracing related functionality, and that even more integrations are on the way.

You can read more about this exciting announcement and what's next with the project in the blog below.

Splunk is a contributor to OpenTelemetry and committed to accelerating the adoption of the project. For more information about Splunk and OpenTelemetry, you can check out our latest Splunk blogs posts.

You can read the OpenTelemetry Community announcement, OpenTelemetry Specification v1.0.0, Tracing Edition, for more information.