    SPLK   US8486371045

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/17 04:00:01 pm
151.78 USD   -1.17%
Splunk : .conf21 With Us Virtually

09/17/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
By Leslie Hasvold September 17, 2021

Splunk has made the difficult decision to host .conf21 as a fully virtual event in October. Your health and safety remain Splunk's top priority and with COVID-19 still very much a reality for so many of us, we felt compelled to adjust our planning.

We'll miss connecting with you in Las Vegas, but we're still very excited about .conf21 Virtual! This year .conf21 Virtual will be complimentary and will provide an all-access (live and on-demand) experience. If you were able to join us for .conf20, you'll remember that a virtual .conf is unlike your standard virtual program and we have no intention of losing our sense of fun and surprise in 2021. Plus, you'll have access to over 200 content sessions, hear the latest from Splunk leaders, customers and partners, and meet some bucket-list guest speakers. We're keeping their names a secret for just a few days more but trust us, you'll be just as excited as we are.

If you haven't already, please save the date, register and join us online to explore, learn and connect! Here's what you can expect over the two days of .conf21 Virtual:

Explore
  • Apps Showcase: Your one-stop shop for Splunk demos. See and discuss the latest and greatest of what Splunk has to offer.
  • Data Playground: Enter a realm of pure data-driven imagination - see Splunk employees bring their wild ideas to life.
Learn
  • Content: Don't miss the keynote sessions, super sessions and featured speakers for the latest on Splunk happenings and key customer use cases. Journey through over 200 sessions across seven content tracks - DevOps, IT Ops, Platform, Security, Splunk Developer, Splunk Trust and of course, Splunk4U! There's something for everyone at .conf21 Virtual!
  • Ask the Experts: Splunk subject-matter experts will be available to share their expertise and answer your questions. Whether beginner or advanced, we're here to help.
Connect
  • Network: Join Splunk's leaders, top customers and partners from around the world to hear how Splunk allows you to take action with the data our new digital world is creating. This will be an experience you won't want to miss that's filled with opportunities to enhance your skill set and network amongst peers.

Continue to check out conf.splunk.com for more updates regarding .conf21 Virtual. Have any questions? Feel free to reach out to confregistration@splunk.com. We look forward to connecting with you in October!

- Leslie

Follow all the conversations coming out of #splunkconf21!

Follow @splunk

Disclaimer

Splunk Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 20:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 574 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 424 M - -
Net Debt 2022 464 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -17,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 809 M 24 809 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,82x
EV / Sales 2023 8,04x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 97,2%
Managers and Directors
Douglas S. Merritt Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Teresa H. Carlson Co-President & Chief Growth Officer
Jason E. Child Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Graham Vivian Smith Chairman
Shawn Bice President-Products & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPLUNK INC.-10.72%24 809
MICROSOFT CORPORATION37.23%2 293 695
SEA LIMITED72.27%189 339
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC72.71%101 643
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-17.52%82 667
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE51.67%77 996