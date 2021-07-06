Splunk : Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner SIEM Magic Quadrant for the Eighth Time

Splunk was named a Leader for the eighth consecutive time this week in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)*. In our opinion, this recognition marks one of the longest running recognitions in the history of the SIEM market.

The recognition comes on the heels of Splunk also being ranked No. 1 for market share in the SIEM space based on revenue - for the third consecutive time, according to Gartner's latest Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide 2020 report.

Both of these recognitions, we believe, are a huge testament to our customers and partners who continue to choose our security analytics and SIEM solution to protect them against the latest threats. It is this trust of our customers over the years that has helped us gain and maintain our leadership position. Thank you to our incredible customers and partners for making this distinction possible.

Our customer focus is also why we're not resting on our laurels and continue to innovate. Over the past two years we have been focused on rebuilding for the cloud. Despite being in the middle of this challenging transition to becoming a cloud-first company, we've re-architected our technology and optimized our internal teams to implement a cloud-first delivery model with security technology that is chosen every year as an industry leader.

Over the last 12 months we've completely rebuilt our security product portfolio to provide cloud-delivered services across our platform that our customers demand - and deserve.

Since Gartner ended its research for this Magic Quadrant last October, we've also released a flurry of new Splunk security products and capabilities, including:

The launch of Splunk Security Cloud, a fundamentally different approach to security that centers around data, which includes advanced analytics, automation in the cloud, integrated threat intelligence, and an unparalleled ecosystem - everything you need to take your security operations to the next level.

Acquiring TruSTAR, a cloud-native security company that provides a data-centric intelligence platform, to better serve our customers with an integrated threat intelligence solution.

Advancing our risk-based alerting and cloud security monitoring capabilities in Splunk Enterprise Security.

Offering our security, automation and orchestration platform (SOAR) in the cloud.

Previewing machine learning-driven behavioral analytics capabilities on streaming data for real-time threat detection.

This massive multi-year investment in the cloud and our security products also has given us the opportunity to change the way we package and price our offerings. With our workload pricing, customers can get the most value out of their Splunk investment whether they have a gigabyte or a petabyte of data, and expand to any use case without worrying about the cost. Now with the availability of Splunk Security Cloud, we've made it even easier for customers to take advantage of our security capabilities at every stage of their security maturity journey. Splunk Security Cloud is priced so billing is predictable - using a single entity-based pricing metric that makes it easier for our customers to budget for and buy Splunk for Security. And we've seen early results that our customers are happy with the direction we've taken.

These are just some of the innovations that our security portfolio has undergone during one of the most disruptive years in recent history. We have plenty more to do over the course of this year; we believe our customers have fully embraced our vision and these industry accolades only serve as further validation that we are on the right path.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management, Kelly Kavanagh, Toby Bussa, John Collins, 29 June 2021

Gartner, Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2020, Neha Gupta, Supradip Baul, 14 April 2021

*Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.