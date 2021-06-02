Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Splunk Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SPLK   US8486371045

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
Splunk : Quarterly Supplemental Slides 1Q2022

06/02/2021 | 04:41pm EDT
© 2021 SPLUNK INC.

Investor

Presentation

and KPIs

First Quarter FY'22

© 2021 SPLUNK INC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events or the expected financial performance of our company including statements about our future growth and related targets, such as revenue, operating cash flow and total annual recurring revenue. These statements reflect management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions based on the information currently available to us. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in our most recent SEC Form 10-Q filing available at www.sec.gov, including descriptions of the risk factors that may impact us and the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. The forward-looking statements made in this presentation are made as of June 2, 2021. If this presentation is reviewed after June 2, 2021, even if made available by us, on our website or otherwise, it may not contain current or accurate information. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement based on new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and

2

other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.

© 2021 SPLUNK INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: total gross profit, cloud gross profit, total gross margin, cloud gross margin, research and development expense, sales and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, operating income (loss) and operating margin (collectively the "non-GAAP financial measures"). These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of other GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this presentation.

3

© 2021 SPLUNK INC.

Durable Growth

Annual Recurring Revenue

Total Annual Recurring Revenue ("Total ARR") represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active cloud services, term license and maintenance contracts at the end of a reporting period. Cloud ARR represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active cloud services contracts at the end of a reporting period. Non-Cloud ARR represents the annualized revenue run-rate of active term license and maintenance contracts the end of a reporting period. Each contract is annualized by dividing the contract value by the number of days in the contract term and then multiplying by 365.

4

% represents YoY growth

© 2021 SPLUNK INC.

Durable Growth

Sequential Change in ARR

5

% represents YoY growth

Disclaimer

Splunk Inc. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 20:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 560 M - -
Net income 2022 -962 M - -
Net Debt 2022 389 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -20,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 714 M 19 714 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,85x
EV / Sales 2023 6,26x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 181,21 $
Last Close Price 120,28 $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas S. Merritt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Teresa H. Carlson President & Chief Growth Officer
Jason E. Child Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Graham Vivian Smith Chairman
Stephen G. Newberry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPLUNK INC.-29.20%19 714
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.26%1 863 312
SEA LIMITED29.38%135 063
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.85%96 501
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.79%60 029
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-0.81%58 270