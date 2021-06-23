Splunk : SOARing to the Clouds with Splunk SOAR

For years, security practitioners have kicked and screamed about their reality. There are too many alerts to fully investigate and manually resolve every day. There is a massive talent shortage of qualified security professionals across the globe. Then couple that with analyst burnout and siloed security point-products. All of these factors are preventing security operation centers (SOCs) from operating at their full potential, with increased efficiency, performance and speed. In fact, a 2020 study1 found that 93% of surveyed security teams could not address all alerts in the same day, with 83% saying that the staff has alert fatigue. Another study2 found that 64% of security alerts are not being investigated and worked on at all.

As a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) or SOC manager, you need to find a solution fast that can strengthen your security posture, and lower your SOC's mean time to detect (MTTD) and respond (MTTR) to threats. And as a security analyst, you'd likely welcome a solution that can eliminate grunt work, reduce analyst burnout, and make your security tools work better together.

It's time to stop working harder and start working smarter. Stop playing defense by just reacting to incoming threats. Go on the offensive, get empowered, and get in control of your security operations so you can achieve your strategic goals.

First things first, our security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) solution, Splunk Phantom, will now be known as 'Splunk SOAR'. In addition to a new name, we're excited to launch a new cloud deployment option for Splunk SOAR.



Splunk SOAR is now available as part of Splunk Cloud, further delivering on our promise to modernize security operations. Cloud-delivered security makes security operations easier, more agile, and more efficient, helping you stay one step ahead of threats. With Splunk SOAR in the cloud, you can:

Achieve faster time to value with more efficient installation, configuration, implementation, and scaling of a cloud-based technology across your entire security infrastructure.

with more efficient installation, configuration, implementation, and scaling of a cloud-based technology across your entire security infrastructure. Achieve simplified operational overhead. Cloud software updates are continuous and automatic. There's no need to manually push new software updates that necessitate downtime. Focus more on use case development and less on infrastructure management.

Cloud software updates are continuous and automatic. There's no need to manually push new software updates that necessitate downtime. Focus more on use case development and less on infrastructure management. Increase security agility without sacrificing performance. This will help ensure that your business is secure while also driving rapid innovations.

Now, you can deploy SOAR in the way that best supports your business needs - on-premises, from the cloud, or hybrid. No matter what deployment you choose, you can automate from anywhere, and truly 'SOAR your own way'.

Customers have told us that Splunk SOAR has helped their security teams go from overwhelmed to in-control by:

Responding faster to alerts by 63%

Resolving alerts in 30 seconds instead of 30 minutes

instead of 30 minutes Saving 35 hours of work per week

of work per week Automating 22 months of manual work within 6 months

Force multiplying their team to make a team of 3 feel like 10



Get in control of your SOC with Splunk SOAR today! No matter which deployment you choose, Splunk SOAR orchestrates existing security tools and infrastructure to work better together in order to provide stronger protection against threats. Your security stack can finally work seamlessly together as part of your overall defense strategy.

