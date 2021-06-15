Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Splunk Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPLK   US8486371045

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Splunk : State of Observability 2021 Report Links Observability Best Practices With Successful Digital Transformation

06/15/2021 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global Research Reveals IT Leaders’ Early Investments in Observability Improve Performance, Customer Experience and Bottom Line

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, in collaboration with Enterprise Strategy Group, today announced The State of Observability 2021, a global research report that explores what a strong, high-level observability practice looks like and the meaningful results observability can deliver in the Data Age. With every organization now being a digital organization, the report shows that observability should be viewed as a core competency, not a cutting-edge differentiator.

The research finds that observability delivers tangible, essential results and high maturity observability practices are correlated with:

  • Much greater visibility across hybrid, multi-cloud infrastructures, resources and performance areas. Mature observability users are 2.9 times as likely to report better visibility into application performance and enjoy almost two times better visibility into public cloud infrastructure.
  • Accelerated root cause identification, meaning complex, service-crashing crises are fixed much more quickly, or averted entirely. Leaders are 6.1 times likelier to have accelerated root cause identification (43% of leaders versus 7% of beginners).
  • Faster digital transformation, with more successful results. Organizations with the most advanced observability practices are 4.5 times more likely to report successful digital transformation initiatives.
  • Exploding innovation, with leaders reporting 60% more new services, products and revenue streams than organizations with beginner-level observability.

“The pandemic accelerated digital transformations this past year and observability simply is no longer optional in a real-time economy where multicloud complexity has become standard,” said Sendur Sellakumar, Senior Vice President, Cloud and Chief Product Officer, Splunk. “Having a robust observability practice means fewer service disruptions, better customer experiences and more successful digital transformations. Observability means full fidelity data visibility not only at the infrastructure level, but also at the application and service level, with end-to-end transaction visibility no matter the technologies involved.”

A significant percentage of respondents also say they have suffered material consequences for service failures that better observability practices could have prevented:

  • Lower customer satisfaction (45%)
  • Loss of revenue (37%)
  • Loss of reputation (36%)
  • Loss of customers (30%)

Additionally, gaps in observability hurt the bottom line and customer satisfaction:

  • 53% of leaders reported that app issues have resulted in customer or revenue loss.
  • 45% reported lower customer satisfaction as a result of service failures.
  • 30% reported losing customers as a consequence.

The report is the second in a series, after Splunk recently released The State of Security 2021, which included early input from security leaders after the revelation of the SolarWinds attacks. The State of Observability 2021 also highlights concrete recommendations for organizations as they look to improve their observability practices, including prioritizing data collection and correlation, as well as making use of AI, ML and automation.

Methodology

The global survey was conducted from mid-February through mid-March 2021 and in partnership with the Enterprise Strategy Group. The 525 respondents, IT and ITOps leaders and practitioners, were drawn from nine global regions and from organizations with more than 500 employees and an existing observability practice.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SPLUNK INC.
08:11aSPLUNK  : State of Observability 2021 Report Links Observability Best Practices ..
BU
08:06aSPLUNK  : Research Identifies the Clear Benefits of Strong Observability
PU
06/14INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Splunk Makes Tax Sale Interrupting 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
06/14INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Splunk Makes Shares Sale for Tax Slowing 90-Day Buy ..
MT
06/14INSIDER TRENDS : Splunk Insider Makes Shares Sale for Tax Slowing 90-Day Buy Tre..
MT
06/14SPLUNK  : Super Speed with Phantom Slash Commands
PU
06/11SPLUNKER STORIES : Asmita Puri
PU
06/10SPLUNK  : What the Fastly Outage Can Teach Us About Observability
PU
06/10DETECTING PASSWORD SPRAYING ATTACKS : Threat Research Release May 2021
PU
06/10SPLUNK  : The Fiscal Year 2022 President's Budget Request – A Quick Look
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 532 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 215 M - -
Net Debt 2022 473 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 062 M 20 062 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,11x
EV / Sales 2023 6,52x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 165,50 $
Last Close Price 122,39 $
Spread / Highest target 83,8%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas S. Merritt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Teresa H. Carlson President & Chief Growth Officer
Jason E. Child Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Graham Vivian Smith Chairman
Shawn Bice President-Products & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPLUNK INC.-27.96%20 062
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.95%1 957 381
SEA LIMITED39.20%145 305
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.8.48%107 814
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC7.28%63 019
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE17.03%61 708