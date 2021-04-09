Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Splunk Inc.    SPLK

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Splunk : What's New in Splunk Cloud Platform

04/09/2021 | 11:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share:
By Anna Mensing April 09, 2021

Splunk Cloud Platform is dedicated to bringing our customers the latest Splunk platform innovations first. This blog series highlights the newest capabilities as they become available. Read on to learn about our latest release, 8.1.2103. If anything peaks your interest and you want to get started, dive into the technical details of each release for the nitty gritty.

So What's New in 8.1.2103? Dashboard Studio:

The new Dashboard Studio offers a dashboard-building experience with advanced visualization tools and fully customizable layouts to easily create visually-compelling, interactive dashboards with an intuitive UI. Read more about the Dashboard Studio in the 'Dashboards GA: Introducing Splunk Dashboard Studio' blog.

Cloud-Cloud Federated Search:

Cloud-Cloud Federated Search brings users the ability to search across Cloud environments from one search bar, allowing organizations the ability to unify their Splunk Cloud data ecosystem regardless of data locality and team ownership. Data used by different teams for a range of business purposes can be unified, allowing for important correlation while still maintaining privilege and compliance. . By establishing a connection between a Federated Search Head in one environment to a Remote Search Head in another Splunk Cloud environment, a single search bar can be the home to all Splunk insights in your organization. Read more about Federated Search in documentation here.

Cloud Admin Capabilities:

Cloud admins now have more detailed user role setting controls providing control over the age of events shown in search results allowing more fine tuned management of workload usage by user. SSL compression settings will now be disabled by default to improve scale and reduce security vulnerability surface. Additionally, self service index deletion is now possible without requiring a rolling restart.

Splunk Secure Gateway (SSG) is now available packaged with Splunk Cloud Platform allowing users to easily connect mobile to Splunk. SSG and Spacebridge are SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, PCI and HIPAA compliant.

Explore an upgrade to Splunk Cloud Platform today. New to Splunk? Try out these and the many other capabilities with a free trial of the Splunk Cloud Platform.

Disclaimer

Splunk Inc. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 15:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPLUNK INC.
11:45aSPLUNK  : What's New in Splunk Cloud Platform
PU
04/08SPLUNK  : Insider Sales at Splunk (SPLK) Extends the Selling Trend of Last Quart..
MT
04/08SPLUNK  : BofA Securities Reinstates Splunk at Buy With $180 Price Target
MT
04/07INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Disposition Eases Back 90-Day Buy Trend at Splunk
MT
04/07ADVANCED LINK ANALYSIS : Part 2 - Implementing Link Analysis
PU
04/06SPLUNK  : We're Back, Buttercup!
PU
04/05SPLUNK  : AWS IAM Privilege Escalation - Threat Research Release March 2021
PU
04/05SPLUNK  : Developer Spring 2021 Update
PU
04/05SPLUNK  : Welcomes Teresa Carlson as President and Chief Growth Officer
BU
04/02INSIDER TRENDS : Splunk Insider Receives Shares Award Uses Portion to Pay Taxes,..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 540 M - -
Net income 2022 -962 M - -
Net Debt 2022 394 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -24,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22 934 M 22 934 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,19x
EV / Sales 2023 7,23x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 193,14 $
Last Close Price 139,98 $
Spread / Highest target 89,3%
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas Merritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason E. Child Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Graham Vivian Smith Chairman
Timothy Tully Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John G. Connors Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPLUNK INC.-17.61%22 934
MICROSOFT CORPORATION12.36%1 910 066
SEA LIMITED27.16%129 575
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.79%97 302
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE14.14%58 995
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.17%56 041
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ