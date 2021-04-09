Splunk : What's New in Splunk Cloud Platform

Splunk Cloud Platform is dedicated to bringing our customers the latest Splunk platform innovations first. This blog series highlights the newest capabilities as they become available. Read on to learn about our latest release, 8.1.2103. If anything peaks your interest and you want to get started, dive into the technical details of each release for the nitty gritty.

The new Dashboard Studio offers a dashboard-building experience with advanced visualization tools and fully customizable layouts to easily create visually-compelling, interactive dashboards with an intuitive UI. Read more about the Dashboard Studio in the 'Dashboards GA: Introducing Splunk Dashboard Studio' blog.

Cloud-Cloud Federated Search brings users the ability to search across Cloud environments from one search bar, allowing organizations the ability to unify their Splunk Cloud data ecosystem regardless of data locality and team ownership. Data used by different teams for a range of business purposes can be unified, allowing for important correlation while still maintaining privilege and compliance. . By establishing a connection between a Federated Search Head in one environment to a Remote Search Head in another Splunk Cloud environment, a single search bar can be the home to all Splunk insights in your organization. Read more about Federated Search in documentation here.

Cloud admins now have more detailed user role setting controls providing control over the age of events shown in search results allowing more fine tuned management of workload usage by user. SSL compression settings will now be disabled by default to improve scale and reduce security vulnerability surface. Additionally, self service index deletion is now possible without requiring a rolling restart.

Splunk Secure Gateway (SSG) is now available packaged with Splunk Cloud Platform allowing users to easily connect mobile to Splunk. SSG and Spacebridge are SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, PCI and HIPAA compliant.

Explore an upgrade to Splunk Cloud Platform today. New to Splunk? Try out these and the many other capabilities with a free trial of the Splunk Cloud Platform.