    SPLK   US8486371045

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/06 02:27:01 pm
115.61 USD   +3.00%
Splunk's Much Ado About Data Podcast: Exploring the Human Impact of Data

01/06/2022 | 01:58pm EST
By Lisa Palmer January 06, 2022

Data is everywhere. In fact, studies suggest we produce over 1.145 trillion MB of data daily. How many of your daily activities are powered by data? How does data impact your family, your community and your business?

And while data drives our economy, impacts governments around the world and attacks complex problems like climate change and poverty - it also creates global debates around issues including privacy rights, workforce disruption and ethics.

As Splunk's Chief Technical Advisor for the Americas, I'm excited to host Splunk's new podcast, Much Ado About Data, sharing insights and inspiration through conversations that bring data to life and feature data doers - just like you. We'll focus on data-driven outcomes with some of the foremost experts in their respective fields and industries, providing "a-ha!" moments of aspiration and connection through the power and human impact of data.

The lineup highlights data experts from across a wide range of disciplines and industries to understand how they're using data to understand consumer behavior, drive innovation and plan for the future. Our all-star roster includes Accenture Managing Director and blockchain authority David Treat, noted security expert Jim Stickley and Porsche data leader Sridhar Mamella, to name a few.

So without further ado, here's what's in store for the fascinating people and topics that we'll cover in Much Ado About Data:

Episode 1: Getting to Know: Juliana Vida

As Splunk's GVP and Chief Strategic Advisor for the Public Sector, Juliana Vida will be a frequent guest host of Much Ado About Data, exploring the prominent and powerful personalities of the public sector.

This episode is now avaliable on a variety of streaming platforms:

Episode 2: Cognitive Science with Gap in the Matrix founder Martin Lucas

Lucas has pioneered a "rock and roll science" that's relied on by some of the world's top brands. In this insightful discussion, we explore how he taps into the mind of the consumer - while also maintaining data ethics-by putting more "human" into the system.

This episode is now avaliable on a variety of streaming platforms:

Episode 3: Getting to Know: Lisa Palmer

Meet the host of Much Ado About Data, as guest host Juliana Vida explores Lisa's journey, the importance of trying new things and her thoughts about data and the series.

This episode is now avaliable on a variety of streaming platforms:

Episode 4: Data and the Retail Landscape

In this episode, we sit down with David Spear, Senior Partner + Vertical Leader for Retail, CPG and Hospitality at Teradata and brain trust advisor at RetailWire.com, to explore all the ways we can use data to overcome supply issues. We specifically take a deep dive into how analytics can help with product substitution, delivery and pickup and allow companies to get products to shoppers faster, better, more efficiently.

This episode is now avaliable on a variety of streaming platforms:

Episode 5: Mastering Marketing Tech and Data with 2x Olympian and Integrate CEO Jeremy Bloom

Jeremy has one of the most fascinating stories - he is the only athlete in history to both ski in the Winter Olympics and be drafted into the National Football League. As CEO, Jeremy uses data to help market companies across the globe and in this episode shares how data can be the key to getting a leg up on the competition.

Episode 6: Pivoting your business in a pandemic with Joe Connelly, Senior Manager App Engineering for Chipotle.

Restaurants had to reinvent service during the pandemic. Delivery and pickup became key aspects of their business plans. In this episode we explore all the ways in which restaurants were able to use data to change the way they serviced customers and how those methods are continuing to be used today.

Still to come:
  • Episode 7: Using data to keep employees engaged with Eric Frasier, VP of Sales Enablement at Partners in Leadership. The unprecedented events of the last two years ushered in changes we've never seen. Almost every facet of work in every industry changed. Remote work is much more a part of than in years past and companies are looking for ways to keep employees engaged. Eric explores all the ways in which data can help employees feel connected in a somewhat isolated business environment. Upcoming episode: January 13, 2022.

To listen and subscribe, check out Much Ado About Data here, with new episodes releasing every Tuesday. Enjoy!

Disclaimer

Splunk Inc. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 18:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
