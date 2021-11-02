Staff Picks for Splunk Security Reading October 2021

Hello everyone! Welcome to the Splunk staff picks blog. Each month, Splunk security experts curate a list of presentations, white papers, and customer case studies that we feel are worth a read.



This month we decided to switch things up and include some of our favorite .conf21 presentations. To check out our previous staff security picks, take a peek here. We hope you enjoy.

John Stoner used examples from Boss of the SOC data to illustrate how indicators can easily be integrated with the threat intel framework using Splunk Enterprise Security as well as how to customize the correlation of these indicators. The session included tips and techniques to quickly ingest indicators and operationalize threat intelligence.

Drew Church showed us how an IT Specialist with the Department of the Navy is leveraging Splunk to help automate data collection, reporting and visualization to quickly identify and remediate compliance issues.

Megan Parsons and James Young broke down the key technical steps for asset discovery with Splunk. That means understanding all of your assets, which is a critical foundation for any risk-based security practice.

Lilly Lee, James Young and Paul Pelletier compared SIEM, SOAR and XDR in order to demystify these technologies and explain how they actually complement one another within your organization.

Tamara Chacon and Katie Brown guided participants through core Splunk and Enterprise Security using a prescriptive training roadmap so they can grow from a beginner to a champion in Splunk security.

Dave Herrald and Chris Riley showed us how Splunk can be used for DevSecOps use cases along with attack detection using known TTPs from recent security incidents. Attendees can access data from the talk on BOSSng, Splunk's new on-demand security workshop."



Splunk's .conf21 was packed full of interesting talks and big announcements. Splunk executives joined leaders from McLaren, AWS, and Walmart to share their stories of how Splunk is turning data into doing and innovating to solve the challenges of tomorrow. If you missed any of the sessions mentioned above, you can watch them on-demand at conf.splunk.com.