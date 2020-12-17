Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Splunk Inc.    SPLK

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The Best of .conf20: Observability Sessions

12/17/2020 | 01:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Share:
By Bill Emmett December 17, 2020

Whether you're just catching up on the fun of our first all-virtual .conf or want to relive the glory of sessions past, we're here to keep you up to speed about your options. This year we introduced a DevOps track, which had more than a dozen sessions to keep you busy (while you weren't dominating Buttercup Go, that is.) Catch the online recordings of these top DevOps sessions to learn about product announcements, the essentials of Kubernetes monitoring, tech trends for SRE and more.

  • What's New with Splunk's Observability Portfolio
    What's new with Splunk's Observability Portfolio? A lot. In this session, dig into the new product announcements and how they fit into a single strategy focused on a seamless observability experience. Plus, learn about the key offerings in the recently announced Splunk Observability Suite, Splunk RUM (Real User Monitoring) and Splunk Log Observer.

  • Kubernetes Monitoring for Beginners: How Observability Helps You on Your Journey
    Making the move to Kubernetes? Smart. But you might encounter some rough waters during the transition. Chart a smooth course by learning key concepts about its environment, gaining insight into how Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring has been built specifically to monitor those Kubernetes environments, and learn how Splunk Observability Kubernetes Navigator can help you.

  • 5 New Splunk Features Every DevOps/SRE Needs to Incorporate in 2021
    Stay on top of the latest trends and technology shaping the SRE and DevOps field during this session, in which you'll hear about 2021 plans from some of Splunk's own customers. From capturing real-time monitoring and metrics for cloud infrastructure to extending automation in security and IT, you'll learn how to level up your Splunk game as the new year approaches.

  • Get started with Microservices APM in Minutes
    Your DevOps crew has to perform quickly to keep up with your business's Service Level Objectives and a rapidly changing landscape - and your APM solution should, too. Here, learn how to enable real-time visibility and set up your service topology for Splunk APM right away, so you can start to reduce your Mean Time to Detect and make sure you don't miss on any key data.

  • Splunk On-Call 101: Incident Response Management
    If there's something strange in your technology - who you gonna call? In this session, you'll get a chance to see Splunk On-Call, Splunk's product for incident response, in action, and learn the basics so that your team can make sure the relevant data gets to the right person to solve problems faster.

Bring data to every observability challengewith these resources from .conf20.

If you're looking for pragmatic insights for observability, check out our new practitioner-focused site on observability at https://www.observability.splunk.com.

Disclaimer

Splunk Inc. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 18:50:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about SPLUNK INC.
01:51pTHE BEST OF .CONF20 : Observability Sessions
PU
01:07pSPLUNK : Genesys + Splunk = Complete Control Over Your Contact Center
PU
11:31aDEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
PR
10:33aSPLUNK : Smoothing the Bumps of Onboarding Threat Indicators into Splunk Enterpr..
PU
08:17aSPLUNK : Rosenblatt Starts Splunk at Buy With $196 Price Target
MT
12/16SPLUNK : AWS Well-Architected Workload Recommendations in Splunk
PU
12/16SPLK INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Splunk Inc. Inv..
BU
12/16KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class A..
BU
12/15SPLUNK : Update on SolarWinds Supply Chain Attack
PU
12/15SPLUNK : Top 5 Considerations for Implementing SOAR Technology
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 162 M - -
Net income 2021 -951 M - -
Net Debt 2021 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -27,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 254 M 26 254 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 208,31 $
Last Close Price 162,34 $
Spread / Highest target 84,8%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas Merritt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Graham Vivian Smith Chairman
Jason E. Child Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy Tully Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
John G. Connors Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPLUNK INC.8.39%26 254
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.78%1 657 866
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.493.96%115 547
SEA LIMITED379.84%98 269
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC102.63%60 768
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.46%50 582
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ