Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Splunk Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPLK   US8486371045

SPLUNK INC.

(SPLK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-05 pm EDT
85.25 USD   +3.30%
05:03aUK anti-monarchists released from custody after King Charles' coronation
RE
05/06King Charles is crowned, blending history and change
RE
05/06Police arrest anti-monarchy protesters ahead of King Charles' coronation
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK anti-monarchists released from custody after King Charles' coronation

05/07/2023 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Protest outside Westminster Abbey ahead of Commonwealth Service, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of anti-monarchy group Republic and other members were released from custody after hours of detention during Saturday's coronation of King Charles that raised questions over whether the police response had been proportionate.

Police arrested the leader of Republic, Graham Smith, and 51 others in central London while thousands of royal fans were gathering in the streets for King Charles's coronation on Saturday, saying their duty to prevent disruption outweighed the right to protest.

Republic said that detained members began to be released late on Saturday evening, after nearly 16 hours in custody.

"I'm now out of the police station... Make no mistake. There is no longer a right to peaceful protest in the UK," Smith said on Twitter.

"I have been told many times the monarch is there to defend our freedoms. Now our freedoms are under attack in his name."

The police said on Saturday that they understood public concern following the arrests, but said they acted after receiving information that protesters were determined to disrupt the coronation procession.

London police chief Mark Rowley warned on Friday that police would take action if protesters tried to "obstruct the enjoyment and celebration" of people, saying there would be a "very low tolerance" for disruption.

Wes Streeting, a senior lawmaker of the opposition Labour Party, said police would have to be accountable as to whether the response was proportionate, adding that some protests had been allowed to go ahead.

Tens of thousands of people turned out on Saturday to catch a glimpse of the newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla, who after the service at Westminster Abbey rode in a state coach back to Buckingham Palace.

Not everyone who came to watch was there to cheer Charles, with hundreds of republicans booing and waving banners reading "Not My King".

Culture Minister Lucy Frazer said she had huge confidence in the police and said that, along with the right to protest, people also had a right not to have their enjoyment disrupted.

"I think overall (the police) managed to get that balance right," Frazer told Sky News.

"It is really important that they take into account the context of the event, because this was an event that would have raised questions about national security."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2023
All news about SPLUNK INC.
05:03aUK anti-monarchists released from custody after King Charles' coronation
RE
05/06King Charles is crowned, blending history and change
RE
05/06Police arrest anti-monarchy protesters ahead of King Charles' coronation
RE
05/06Police arrest republican leader Smith ahead of King Charles coronation, group says
RE
05/03Splunk to Announce Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results on May 24, 2023
BU
04/28Charles' coronation seized on by republicans as chance to ditch monarchy
RE
04/25Transcript : Splunk Inc. - Special Call
CI
04/20Splunk Named a Leader in Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
BU
04/20Can the British monarchy survive in its gilded cage?
RE
04/19William Blair Reinstates Splunk at Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPLUNK INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 3 895 M - -
Net income 2024 -238 M - -
Net Debt 2024 1 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 -73,4x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 14 109 M 14 109 M -
EV / Sales 2024 3,91x
EV / Sales 2025 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart SPLUNK INC.
Duration : Period :
Splunk Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPLUNK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 85,25 $
Average target price 115,97 $
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Leigh Steele President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Roberts Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Graham Vivian Smith Independent Chairman
Tom Casey Senior Vice President-Products & Technology
Min Wang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPLUNK INC.-0.98%14 109
MICROSOFT CORPORATION29.53%2 309 834
SYNOPSYS INC.14.82%56 589
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.27.63%55 966
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.02%52 877
SEA LIMITED50.70%44 440
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer