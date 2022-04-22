SPML Infra : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

SPML
Engineering
Life
08th April, 2022
National Stock Exchange
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza
PhirozeJeejeebhoy
Plot No. C/1. G Block,
Dalal Street,
Tower
Sandra Sandra
Kurla Complex,
(E), MumbaiMumbai
400 001
400051
(NS£ Scrip Code: SPMLINFRA)
(BSE Scrip Code: 500402)
Sub:
Intimation
Exchanges
for
from
Promoter
Group
allotment
equity
shares
conversion
1,627,465
nos.
Convertible
Preference
terms
Acquisition
on
for
Compulsorily (Substantial
to
theStock
of
the
disclosures
Shares
in
of Shares
and Takeovers)
received of
of
of Regulation 29(2) of SEBI
Regulations,
2 011
Dear
Sir,
With reference received underto the captioned subject and reference, we would like to submit the Disclosures
Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares
Regulations, 2011 from M/s Zoom IndustrialNiral Enterprises
Pvt. Ltd. pertaining to the receipt of Equity Shares on conversion
nos. of Compulsorily Convertible
ServicesLimited, M/s SPML India
and Takeovers)
Limitedand M/s
of 1,627,465
Preference
Shares.
Kindly take the above
Thanking you,
For SPML
Swati
Agarwal
Company
Encl: a/a.
SPML INFRA
CIN: L40106DL
22, Camac
Street,
Ph: +91 33 4009
Infra
Secretary
LIMITED
1981PLC012228
Block-A, 3rd Floor, Kolkata-1200 I 1247
E-mail:
info@spml.co.in
on record.
Limited
700
I Website:
www.spml.co.in
Regd. Office:
F-27/2, Okhla
Industrial
Area, Phase-II,
016
New Delhi-110020
SPMI.
F
lnfrn United
27/2, Okhla Industrial
Sub: Shares
Disclosure to tlte Stock Exchanges and to the Target Company for allotment
on Conversion
Regulation 29(2) ofSEBI 2011
of Equity
of Compulsorily Convcertible preference Shares /CCPS) in terms of
(Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations,
Dear Sir,
With reference to the captioned subject and reference, we would like to submit the Disclosures which are required to be made under Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 on behalf of the Company
Kindly take the above on record. Thanking you,
FOR Zoom
Industrial
Services Ltd.
Authorised
Signatory
Encl: a/a.
Disclosures
1111ClerRegulatlun :!9(2) ofSHDI (Substantial AcqulslUon of Shares and Takeovers)
Regulations, 2011
Name of the Target Company(TC)
SPML Infra Ltd.
Name(s) or the acqutrcr and Persons Acting In Zoom Industrial Services Ltd. Concert (PAC)with the acqulrer
wneuicr group
the acqutrer belongs to Promuter/Promorer
Nmne(s) of the Stock Bxchange(s) where the shares of TC are Listed
Details of the acquisition/ disposal as follows
Before
consideration,
the
acquisition/disposal holding of:
a] Shares carrying voting rights
b)
Shares
in the nature
of encumbrance
lien/ non-disposal undertaking/ others)
c] Voting rights (YR) otherwise shares
than by equity
d) Warrants/convertiblesecurities/any
under
[pledge/
other
instrument
that entitles
the acqulrer to receive
shares carrying voting rights in the TC (specify holding in each category)
e)
Total (a+b+r.+d)
Details of ncqulsition/sale a) Shares carrying voting rights acquired
b) VRsacquired/sold otherwise shares
c) Warrants/convertible
instrument
than by equity
securities/any
other
that entitles the acqutrer to receive
shares carrying voting rights In the TC (specify holding in each category) acquired/sold d) Shares encumbered / invoked/released by the acqulrer
Yes
llSB & NSB
Number
4,126,000
4,126,000
1,615,750
% w.r.t, total share/voting capital wherever applicable
o/aw.r.t total diluted share/voting capital of the TC[')
10.47
10.47
10.47 10.47
3.79 3.79
with
CamScanner
e) Totnl (ntb+c+d)
Aftc1• tho ncqulslt1011/st1lo,holdlng of:
a) Shares carrying voting rights
b) Shares encumbered with the acqutrer
c) Vlls otherwise than by equity shares
d) Warrants/convertible
securities/any
other
Instrument that entitles the acqulrer to receive shares carrying voting rights 111the TC (specify holdingIneach category) after acquisition
e)
Totnl (ntb+c+d)
Mode of acquisition/sale
market
(e.g. open
I public Issue / rights issue /preferennal
allotment/ tnter-se transfer etc)
Date of acquisition / sale of sharesreceipt
of
intimation
whichever is applicable
market
/ off-
/ VR or date of
Of
allotmentof
shares,
Equity share capital / total voting capital of the TC before the said acquisition/sale
Equity share capital/ total voting capital of the TC after the said acquisition/sale
Total diluted share/voting capital of the TC after the said acquisition/sale
Note:
1,615,750
3.79 3.79
5,741,750
13.45 13.45
13.45
Conversionof CCPS into Equity Shares
06.04.2022
7,88,50,552 (3,94,25,276 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/·. each)
8,53,60,412 (4,26,80,206 Equity Shares ofRs. 2/- each 8,53,60,412 (4,26,80,206 Equity Shares ofRs. 2/· each
(•) Total share capital/ voting capital to be taken as per the latest filing done by the company
Exchange under Clause 35 of the listing Agreement
13.45
to the Stock
) Diluted share/voting ??plt;ilmeans
the total number
of shares In the TC assuming full conversion
outstanding convertible securities/warrants Into equity shares of the TC.
Signature of the acqulrer /Seller/ Authorised Slgnntory
Place: Kolkata
Date: 07,04.2022
of the
Sub: Disclosure to the Stock Exchanges and to the Target Company for preferential allotment of equity shares in terms of Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011
Dear Sir,
With reference to the captioned subject and reference, we would like to submit the Disclosures which are required to be made under Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 on behalf of the Company.
Kindly take the above on record.
Thanking you,
For SPML India Limited
(Authorised Signatory)
SPML INDIA LIMITED
Regd. Off. 113, Park Street, Poddar Point, South Block, 3rd Floor, Kolkata -700016
Ph +91-9711308513 Website:www.spmlindia.netEmail: cs@spmlindia.net CIN No L51109WB1988PLC092362