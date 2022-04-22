SPML Infra : Disclosure under SEBI Takeover Regulations

SPML

08th April, 2022 National Stock Exchange BSE Limited Exchange Plaza PhirozeJeejeebhoy Plot No. C/1. G Block, Dalal Street, Tower

Kurla Complex,

(E), MumbaiMumbai

400 001

400051

(NSE Scrip Code: SPMLINFRA)

(BSE Scrip Code: 500402)

Sub:

Intimation Exchanges for from Promoter Group allotment equity shares conversion 1,627,465 nos. Convertible Preference terms Acquisition on

for

Compulsorily (Substantial

to

theStock

of

the

disclosures

Shares

in

of Shares

and Takeovers)

received of

of

of Regulation 29(2) of SEBI

Regulations,

2 011

Dear

Sir,

With reference received underto the captioned subject and reference, we would like to submit the Disclosures

Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares

Regulations, 2011 from M/s Zoom IndustrialNiral Enterprises

Pvt. Ltd. pertaining to the receipt of Equity Shares on conversion

nos. of Compulsorily Convertible

ServicesLimited, M/s SPML India

and Takeovers)

Limitedand M/s

of 1,627,465

Preference

Shares.

Kindly take the above

Thanking you,

For SPML

Swati

Agarwal

Company

Encl: a/a.

SPML INFRA

CIN: L40106DL

22, Camac

Street,

Ph: +91 33 4009 1247

Infra

Secretary

LIMITED

1981PLC012228

Block-A, 3rd Floor, Kolkata-1200 I 1247

E-mail:

info@spml.co.in

on record.

Limited

700

I Website:

www.spml.co.in

Regd. Office:

F-27/2, Okhla

Industrial

Area, Phase-II,

016

New Delhi-110020

ZOOMINDUSTRIAL

SERVICESLIMITED

113, PARK STREET, PODDAR POINT, SOUTH BLOCK, KOLKATA 700016

Ph.(0124)3944555; Fax (0124) 3986201

CIN: L74140WB1981PLC033392

700016

07th April, 2022

National Stock Exchange
Exchange Plaza
Plot No. C/1. G Block,
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051

BSE Limited
PhirozeJeejeebhoy Tower
Dalal Street,
Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra

-

Kurla Complex,

Bandm (E), Mumbai-

40005 l

(NSE Scrip Code: SPMLINFRA)

(BSE Scrip Code: 500402)

SPMI.

lnfrn United

27/2, Okhla Industrial

Sub: Shares

Disclosure to tlte Stock Exchanges and to the Target Company for allotment

on Conversion

Regulation 29(2) ofSEBI 2011

of Equity

of Compulsorily Convcertible preference Shares /CCPS) in terms of

(Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations,

Dear Sir,

With reference to the captioned subject and reference, we would like to submit the Disclosures which are required to be made under Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 on behalf of the Company

Kindly take the above on record. Thanking you,

FOR Zoom

Industrial

Services Ltd.

Authorised

Signatory

Encl: a/a.

Disclosures

1111ClerRegulatlun :!9(2) ofSHDI (Substantial AcqulslUon of Shares and Takeovers)

Regulations, 2011

Name of the Target Company (TC)

SPML Infra Ltd.

-

Name(s) of the acquirer and Persons Acting In Concert (PAC) with the acquirer

wneuicr group

the acqutrer belongs to Promuter/Promorer

Name(s) of the Stock Exchange(s) where the shares of TC are Listed

Details of the acquisition/ disposal as follows

Before

consideration,

the

acquisition/disposal holding of:

a) Shares carrying voting rights

b)

Shares

in the nature

of encumbrance

lien/ non-disposal undertaking/ others)

c) Voting rights (VR) otherwise than by equity shares

than by equity

d) Warrants/convertiblesecurities/any

under

[pledge/

other

instrument

that entitles

the acqulrer to receive

shares carrying voting rights in the TC (specify holding in each category)

e)

e) Total (a+b+c+d)

Details of acquisition/sale
a) Shares carrying voting rights acquired

b) VRs acquired/sold otherwise than by equity shares

c) Warrants/convertible

instrument

than by equity

securities/any

other

that entitles the acqutrer to receive

d) Shares encumbered / invoked/released by the acquirer

Yes

llSB & NSB

Number

4,126,000

4,126,000

1,615,750

.

% w.r.t. total share/voting capital wherever applicable

% w.r.t total diluted share/voting capital of the TC(*)

10.47

10.47

3.79

with

CamScanner

e) Total (a+b+c+d)

After the acquisition/sale, holding of:

a) Shares carrying voting rights

b) Shares encumbered with the acquirer

c) VRs otherwise than by equity shares

d) Warrants/convertible

securities/any

other

Instrument that entitles the acqulrer to receive shares carrying voting rights 111the TC (specify holdingIneach category) after acquisition

e)

e) Total (a+b+c+d)

Mode of acquisition/sale

market

(e.g. open

I public Issue / rights issue /preferennal

allotment/ tnter-se transfer etc)

Date of acquisition / sale of sharesreceipt

of

intimation

whichever is applicable

market

/ off-

/ VR or date of

Of

allotmentof

shares,

Equity share capital / total voting capital of the TC before the said acquisition/sale

Equity share capital/ total voting capital of the TC after the said acquisition/sale

Total diluted share/voting capital of the TC after the said acquisition/sale

Note:

1,615,750

3.79

5,741,750

13.45

5,741,750

13.45

Conversion of CCPS into Equity Shares

06.04.2022

7,88,50,552 (3,94,25,276 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each)

8,53,60,412 (4,26,80,206 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each)

(•) Total share capital/ voting capital to be taken as per the latest filing done by the company

Exchange under Clause 35 of the listing Agreement

13.45

to the Stock

) Diluted share/voting ??plt;ilmeans

the total number

of shares In the TC assuming full conversion

outstanding convertible securities/warrants Into equity shares of the TC.

Signature of the acquirer /Seller/ Authorised Signatory

Place: Kolkata

Date: 07.04.2022

of the

07th April, 2022

National Stock Exchange
Exchange Plaza
Plot No. C/1. G Block,
Bandra - Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051

BSE Limited
PhirozeJeejeebhoy Tower
Dalal Street,
Mumbai - 400 001

SPML Infra Limited
F - 27/2, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase II,
New Delhi - 110020

(NSE Scrip Code: SPMLINFRA) (BSE Scrip Code: 500402)

Sub: Disclosure to the Stock Exchanges and to the Target Company for preferential allotment of equity shares in terms of Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011

Dear Sir,

With reference to the captioned subject and reference, we would like to submit the Disclosures which are required to be made under Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 on behalf of the Company.

Kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you,

For SPML India Limited

(Authorised Signatory)

SPML INDIA LIMITED

Regd. Off. 113, Park Street, Poddar Point, South Block, 3rd Floor, Kolkata -700016

Ph +91-9711308513 Website:www.spmlindia.netEmail: cs@spmlindia.net CIN No L51109WB1988PLC092362