SPML Infra : Extra Ordinary Meeting

Securities & Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ("SEBI Takeover Regulations"), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations"), the applicable rules, notifications, guidelines issued by various authorities including but not limited to the Government of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") and other competent authorities including relevant Stock Exchanges and subject to the approvals, permissions, sanctions and consents as may be necessary from any regulatory and other appropriate authorities, as applicable, and subject to such conditions and modifications as may be prescribed by any of them while granting such approvals, permissions, sanctions and consents, which may be agreed to by the Board of Directors (hereinafter referred to as the "Board", which term shall be deemed to include any committee which the Board has constituted or may constitute to exercise its powers, including the powers conferred by this resolution), the consent of the Shareholders of the Company be and is hereby accorded, for conversion of Unsecured Loan into equity shares. by creation, offer, allot and issue, in one or more tranches, upto a maximum of 27,66,090 (Twenty Seven Lakh Sixty Six Thousand Ninety Only) fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, having face value of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two Only) each, at an issue price of Rs. 57/- per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 55/- per equity share) aggregating upto Rs. 15,76,67,130/- (Rupees Fifteen Crore Seventy Six Lakh Sixty Seven Thousand One Hundred Thirty Only) to the unsecured financial creditors, (non-promoter(s)) (hereinafter referred to as the "Proposed Allottees") the list of which is provided in the explanatory statement.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the equity shares to be allotted in terms of this resolution shall be made fully paid up at the time of allotment and shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects and be listed on BSE & NSE where the equity share of the Company are currently listed and the same shall be subject to lock-in for such period that may be prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018.