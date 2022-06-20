SPML Infra : Extra Ordinary Meeting

Registered Office: F 27/2, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase II, New Delhi - 110020
Tel.: 033-40091200 I E-mail:cs@spml.co.inI Website: www.spml.co.in
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERS OF SPML INFRA LIMITED ("COMPANY") WILL BE HELD THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING OR OTHER AUDIO VISUAL MEANS ("VC/OAVM") ON FRIDAY THE 15TH DAY OF JULY, 2022 AT 12.30 PM TO TRANSACT THE FOLLOWING BUSINESS:
SPECIAL BUSINESS:
To approve the Memorandum of Understanding/Loan Agreement entered between the Company and the Unsecured Financial Creditor(s) (Non-Promoter(s))
To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a Special Resolution: RESOLVED THAT the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)/Loan Agreement entered between the Unsecured Financial Creditor(s) and the Company as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 28th May, 2022 for settlement of dues of financial creditors by conversion of Unsecured Loan into Equity, a copy of which MOU/agreement duly initialed by the Chairman is available for inspection, be and is hereby approved.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT subject to applicable provisions of the act and other applicable laws, the Board to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as also to execute such documents, writings etc. as may be necessary in this regard."
To approve the issuance of equity shares to Unsecured Financial Creditors (Non-Promoter(s)) by way of conversion of Unsecured Loan
To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a Special Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 62 read with Section 42 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") and the Rules made thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force) and in accordance with the provisions of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018"),
Securities & Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ("SEBI Takeover Regulations"), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations"), the applicable rules, notifications, guidelines issued by various authorities including but not limited to the Government of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") and other competent authorities including relevant Stock Exchanges and subject to the approvals, permissions, sanctions and consents as may be necessary from any regulatory and other appropriate authorities, as applicable, and subject to such conditions and modifications as may be prescribed by any of them while granting such approvals, permissions, sanctions and consents, which may be agreed to by the Board of Directors (hereinafter referred to as the "Board", which term shall be deemed to include any committee which the Board has constituted or may constitute to exercise its powers, including the powers conferred by this resolution), the consent of the Shareholders of the Company be and is hereby accorded, for conversion of Unsecured Loan into equity shares. by creation, offer, allot and issue, in one or more tranches, upto a maximum of 27,66,090 (Twenty Seven Lakh Sixty Six Thousand Ninety Only) fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, having face value of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two Only) each, at an issue price of Rs. 57/- per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 55/- per equity share) aggregating upto Rs. 15,76,67,130/- (Rupees Fifteen Crore Seventy Six Lakh Sixty Seven Thousand One Hundred Thirty Only) to the unsecured financial creditors, (non-promoter(s)) (hereinafter referred to as the "Proposed Allottees") the list of which is provided in the explanatory statement.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the equity shares to be allotted in terms of this resolution shall be made fully paid up at the time of allotment and shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects and be listed on BSE & NSE where the equity share of the Company are currently listed and the same shall be subject to lock-in for such period that may be prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018 the equity shares shall be allotted within a period of fifteen (15) days from the date of passing of this special resolution provided that where the allotment of equity shares is pending on account of pendency of any approvals for such allotment by any regulatory authority or the Central Government, the allotment shall be completed within a period of fifteen
days from the date of such approval or such other extended period as may be permitted under the applicable SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018 as amended from time to time.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT for the purpose of giving effect to the above, any of the Director or the Company Secretary of the Company be and are hereby authorized severally to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as it may, at its discretion deem necessary, desirable, incidental for such purpose, including without limitation, issuing clarifications on the offer, making any application etc., to the concerned statutory and regulatory authorities appointment of consultants, solicitors, or any other agencies as may be required, and entering into arrangements for listing, trading, depository services and such other arrangements and / or agreements as the case may be and also to seek listing of the equity shares with the stock exchanges where the equity shares of the Company are presently listed, with power on behalf of the Company to settle any questions, difficulties or doubts that may arise in this regard to any such issue, offer or allotment of equity shares and in complying with any regulations, and to execute all such deeds, documents, writings, agreements, applications, forms, in connection with the proposed issue as they may in their absolute discretion deem fit."
By Order of the Board
For SPML Infra Limited
Place: Kolkata
Swati Agarwal
Date: 17th June, 2022
Company Secretary
Notes:
Explanatory Statement setting out the material facts concerning each item of Special Businesses to be transacted at the General Meeting pursuant to Section 102 of the Companies Act, 2013, is annexed hereto and forms part of the Notice.
In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (the "MCA") vide its General Circular dated April 8, 2020, April 13, 2020 and May 5, 2020, June 15, 2020, September 28, 2020, December 31, 2020, June 23, 2021, December 08, 2021 and May 05, 2022 (hereinafter,
collectively referred as the "MCA Circulars")read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2020/79 dated May 12, 2020, has allowed companies to conduct their Extra Ordinary General Meetings (EGM) through Video Conferencing ("VC") or Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), thereby, dispensing with the requirement of physical presence of the members at the common venue. In compliance with amended provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the EGM of the Company is being held through VC/OAVM on Friday, the 15th day of July, 2022 at 12.30 P.M. The Company has engaged the services of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) for this purpose.
The Company will conduct the EGM through VC/ OAVM from its Registered Office, i.e, F-27/2, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-II, New Delhi- 110020, which shall be deemed to be venue of the meeting.
In accordance with the said requirement of the above MCA Circular and the SEBI Circular the Notice will be sent only through e-mail to those Shareholders whose mail ids are registered with the Company or the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent, M/s. Maheshwari Datamatics Pvt. Ltd; or the Depository participants through electronic means only. The Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company shall be available on the Company's website www.spml.co.inand on the website of the Stock Exchanges where the equity shares of the Company are listed. The Notice shall also be available on the e-Voting website of NSDL viz., www.evoting.nsdl.com.
Pursuant to the provisions of the Act, a Member entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on his/her behalf and the proxy need not be a Member of the Company. Since, the EGM is being conducted through VC/OAVM, physical attendance of the members has been dispensed with. Accordingly, the facility for appointment of proxies by the Members will not be available for the EGM and hence the Proxy Form and Attendance Slip are not annexed to this Notice.
In pursuance of Section 113 of the Act and Rules framed thereunder, the institutional/ corporate members are entitled to appoint authorized representatives for the purpose of voting through remote e-Voting or for the purpose of participation and voting during the EGM. In this regard, the corporate members are requested to send a certified true copy of the board resolution pursuant to Section 113 of the Act, authorizing their representatives. The same can be sent through email to info@spml.co.inwith a copy marked to evoting@nsdl.co.in.
Since the EGM will be held through VC/OAVM, Route map is not provided with the notice.
The attendance of the Members attending the EGM through VC/OAVM will be counted for the purpose of reckoning the quorum under Section 103 of the Companies Act, 2013.
All documents referred to in the Notice and the Explanatory Statement shall be made available for inspection by the Members of the Company, without payment of fees upto and including the date of EGM. Members desirous of inspecting the same may send their requests atcs@spml. co.infrom their registered e-mail addresses mentioning their names and folio numbers/demat account numbers.
To support the 'Green Initiative', Members who have not registered their e-mail addresses are requested to register the same with DPs/RTA.
In case of joint holders attending the EGM, the Member whose name appears as the first holder in the order of names as per the Register of Members of the Company will be entitled to vote.
The Members can join the EGM in the VC/OAVM mode 15 minutes before and after the scheduled time of the commencement of the Meeting by following the procedure mentioned in the Notice. The facility of participation at the EGM through VC/OAVM will be made available for 1000 members on first come first served basis. This will not include large Shareholders (Shareholders holding 2% or more shareholding), Promoters, Institutional Investors, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Auditors etc. who are allowed to attend the EGM without restriction on account of first come first served basis.
Members holding shares in the same name or in the same order of names but in several folios are requested to consolidate them into one folio.
Non-residentIndian shareholders are requested to inform about the following immediately to the concerned Depository Participant, immediately of:-
The change in the residential status on return to India for permanent settlement.
Particulars of their bank account maintained in India with complete name, branch, account type, account number and address of the bank with pin code number, if not furnished earlier.
Members will be able to attend the EGM through VC or OAVM or view the live webcast of the EGM provided by NSDL at https://www.evoting.nsdl.com by using their remote e-Voting login credentials and selecting the EVEN for the EGM
E-voting:In compliance with Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013, Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Companies Management and Administration) Amendments Rules, 2015 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, (as amended)and the Secretarial Standard on General Meetings ("SS-2") issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, and the Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs dated April 08, 2020, April 13, 2020 and May 05, 2020 June 15, 2020, September 28,
2020, December 31, 2020, 08th December, 2021, 23rd June, 2021, 08th December, 2021 and 05th May, 2022 the Company is providing facility of remote e-voting to its Members in respect of the business to be transacted at the EGM. For this purpose, the Company has entered into an agreement with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) for facilitating voting through electronic means, as the authorized agency. The facility of casting votes by a member using remote e-voting system as well as voting on the date of the EGM will be provided by NSDL.
Voting rights of the Members (for voting through remote e-voting shall be in proportion to shares of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on the cut-off date i.e. 08thJuly, 2022. A person, whose name is recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial owners (as at the end of the business hours) maintained by the depositories as on the cut-off date 08thJuly, 2022 shall only be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting.
The login -id and password for participation and voting at the meeting has been separately provided along with this notice. Any Member as on the cut-off date who has not received the login id and password may obtain the same by sending a request at mdpldc@yahoo.com.
The Board of Director has appointed Mr.TumulMaheshwari, Company Secretary in whole-time practice, New Delhi as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the voting process in a fair and transparent manner.
The results of remote e-voting and e- voting system provided in the Meeting shall be aggregated and declared on or after the Meeting of the Company by the Chairman or by any other person duly authorized in this regard.
The results declared along with the report of the scrutinizer shall be placed on the Company's website atwww.spml.co.inand on the website of NSDL immediately after the result is declared by the Chairman/Authorized Person and simultaneously communicated to the Stock Exchanges. Due to the current COVID 19 pandemic situation, the result shall not be displayed on the Notice Board of the Company at its Registered Office.
Only those members who are present in the Meeting through VC or OAVM facility and have not cast their votes on resolutions through remote e-Voting and are otherwise not barred from doing so, shall be allowed to vote through e-Voting system during the EGM.
1. Instructions For Members for Remote E-Voting and Joining General Meeting are as under:-
The remote e-voting period begins on Tuesday, the 12th day of July, 2022 at 09:00 A.M. and ends on Thursday, the 14th day of July, 2022 at 05:00 P.M. The remote e-voting module shall be disabled by NSDL for voting thereafter. The Members, whose names appear in the Register of Members / Beneficial Owners as on the record date (cut-off date) i.e. 08th July, 2022 may cast their vote electronically. The voting right of shareholders shall be
3
in proportion to their share in the paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on the cut-off date, being 08th July, 2022.
How do I vote electronically using NSDL e-Voting system?
The way to vote electronically on NSDL e-Voting system consists of "Two Steps" which are mentioned below:
Step 1: Log-in to NSDL e-Voting system
In terms of SEBI circular dated December 9, 2020 on e-Voting facility provided by Listed Companies, Individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode are allowed to vote through their demat account maintained with Depositories and Depository Participants. Shareholders are advised to update their mobile number and email Id in their demat accounts in order to access e-Voting facility.
Login method for Individual shareholders holding securities in demat mode is given below: