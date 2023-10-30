SPOD LITHIUM ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Spod Lithium Corp. will be conducting a non-brokered private placement by way of the issuance of up to 4,835,000 units at a price of seven cents per unit, each unit consisting of one Class A common share and one-half of one transferable Class A common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant exercisable for an additional common share at 12 cents for 24 months from the date of issuance). The securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

Net proceeds of the financing will be used for general working capital purposes.

About Spod Lithium Corp.

Spod Lithium is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties containing battery, bas, and precious metals. The company's flagship assets are its lithium properties located in the James Bay region of Quebec and the Nipigon and Niemi region of Ontario, Canada.

We seek Safe Harbor.