Spok : ESG Annual Report 2022

Overview

This report details our performance on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) topics and contains non- financial disclosures covering the period from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, unless otherwise stated. Throughout 2021, we continued our commitment to make a positive impact on our community, environment, and stakeholders. Critical to this commitment is prioritizing the ESG issues and impacts that matter most to our stakeholders and driving these into the DNA of our Company. By adopting an Environmental Management System (EMS), Spok can review all internal business aspects to capture all necessary information. Spok currently works with third-party consultants to measure our ESG Impact Assessment and to form our goals based upon this assessment.

Data Assurance. The data contained in this report has been subject to internal verification procedures and may be limited due to information not available in prior years. Our calculation of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions follows the World Resources Institute Greenhouse Gas Protocol methodology.

Notes on non-financialreporting. The non-financial information in this report is based upon all available information and the methods used to determine such data. Some disclosures may be based on assumptions due to the inherent measurement uncertainties. All data is verified both internally and by third parties.

About Us

Spok Holdings, Inc., (Spok) headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® platform to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. When seconds count and patients' lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication.

We deliver smart, reliable clinical communication and collaboration solutions to help protect the health, well- being, and safety of people in the United States and abroad in Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. Our customers rely on Spok for workflow improvement, secure texting, paging services, contact center optimization, and public safety response. We develop, sell, and support enterprise-wide systems primarily for healthcare and other organizations needing to automate, centralize, and standardize their approach to clinical communications. Our solutions can be found in prominent hospitals, large government agencies, leading public safety institutions, colleges and universities, large hotels, resorts and casinos, and well-known manufacturers. We offer our services and products to three major market segments: healthcare, government, and large enterprise, with a greater emphasis on the healthcare market segment.

We market and distribute our clinical communication and collaboration solutions through a direct sales force and an indirect sales channel.

