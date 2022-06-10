Spok : ESG Annual Report 2022

This report details our performance on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) topics and contains non- financial disclosures covering the period from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, unless otherwise stated. Throughout 2021, we continued our commitment to make a positive impact on our community, environment, and stakeholders. Critical to this commitment is prioritizing the ESG issues and impacts that matter most to our stakeholders and driving these into the DNA of our Company. By adopting an Environmental Management System (EMS), Spok can review all internal business aspects to capture all necessary information. Spok currently works with third-party consultants to measure our ESG Impact Assessment and to form our goals based upon this assessment.
Data Assurance. The data contained in this report has been subject to internal verification procedures and may be limited due to information not available in prior years. Our calculation of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions follows the World Resources Institute Greenhouse Gas Protocol methodology.
Notes onnon-financialreporting. The non-financial information in this report is based upon all available information and the methods used to determine such data. Some disclosures may be based on assumptions due to the inherent measurement uncertainties. All data is verified both internally and by third parties.
About Us
Spok Holdings, Inc., (Spok) headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® platform to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. When seconds count and patients' lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication.
We deliver smart, reliable clinical communication and collaboration solutions to help protect the health, well- being, and safety of people in the United States and abroad in Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. Our customers rely on Spok for workflow improvement, secure texting, paging services, contact center optimization, and public safety response. We develop, sell, and support enterprise-wide systems primarily for healthcare and other organizations needing to automate, centralize, and standardize their approach to clinical communications. Our solutions can be found in prominent hospitals, large government agencies, leading public safety institutions, colleges and universities, large hotels, resorts and casinos, and well-known manufacturers. We offer our services and products to three major market segments: healthcare, government, and large enterprise, with a greater emphasis on the healthcare market segment.
We market and distribute our clinical communication and collaboration solutions through a direct sales force and an indirect sales channel.
Guided by our purpose and our stakeholders, customers, communities, and others whose trust we value, we are committed to being an industry leader with regards to ESG. We bring the experience, collaboration, resilience, and courage to explore new opportunities to address relevant environmental, social, and governance issues to better manage risk and generate sustainable, long-term value for our stockholders, customers, healthcare partners and team members. We take responsibility and we get it done. Our Board of Directors (Board) recognizes the integral role that our corporate purpose and culture plays in the Company's long-term success, and we believe our ability to proactively manage relevant risks and opportunities demonstrates the effective leadership and governance principles that investors desire and deserve.
In 2020, we conducted our initial review of the ESG issues that are most important to our stakeholders and most material to our business. We developed policies in climate, human rights, and other areas and created a framework to manage how we will measure, improve, and succeed in our stewardship across the many factors of ESG. In 2021, we continued our ESG strategy to effectively govern and manage key ESG risks and opportunities that arise from our core business operations. We continue to strive to promote diversity and inclusion in all facets of our business as well as foster a culture of integrity. We are focused on social and environmental impacts of our products and services, as well as how we govern those impacts with our customers and key stakeholders. We are committed to evolve and be transparent throughout our ESG journey. We believe that engaging openly and transparently with our stakeholders on issues impacting Spok, including ESG risks and opportunities, drives increased corporate accountability, improved decision-making, and ultimately creates long-term value. In this report we aim to set out our approach.
Our core values continue to set the stage for our ESG strategy, and we have integrated ESG considerations into everything that we do. By putting these values first and foremost, we are on the path to success.
The Board of Directors maintain high standards for the Company's management, employees, officers, and directors. The primary responsibility of our Board is to foster the long-term success of the Company and, in turn, to oversee the generation of long-term stockholder value. In fulfilling this role, each director must exercise his or her good faith business judgment for the best interests of the Company. The Board has responsibility for establishing broad corporate policies, setting strategic direction, and overseeing management, which is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Company.
We consider good governance essential to driving our success and building long-term value for our shareholders. Our Board of Directors, consisting of ten Directors in 2021, works to oversee all aspects of the Company with the assistance of five standing committees comprised solely of independent directors. Our Chairman of the Board and CEO each share governance responsibilities and facilitate forthright communication and independent oversight of management's performance. We are committed to the highest standards of corporate governance and ensure our policies and practices align with our peers.
Board Diversity
Good governance starts with independent and engaged directors who have a strong sense of integrity and respect for differing viewpoints. We believe a Board that embodies a range of viewpoints, backgrounds and expertise is best positioned to provide new perspectives to our management team as it addresses the challenges and opportunities impacting our business.
We seek candidates who possess the necessary background, skill, and expertise, as well as diversity with respect to race, ethnicity, and gender, to strengthen and increase the overall diversity, breadth of skills and qualifications of our Board. As of December 31, 2021, our ten-member Board included three Directors who are women and one who is racially or ethnically diverse.
Women 3 out of 10
30%
Racial/Ethnic Diversity
1 out of 10
10%
ESG Oversite
The Nominating and Governance Committee oversees the work of our ESG Committee. Our ESG Committee consists of a cross-functional team that focuses on our core EGS pillars as well as strategic areas including governance, human rights, environmental sustainability, climate change, and digital transformation. This team, together with our Nominating and Governance Committee work together to deliver on our ESG commitments. The Nominating and Governance Committee reports quarterly to the Board on our ESG priorities and efforts.