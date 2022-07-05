Spok : InTechnology Distribution Signs Regional Distribution Agreement with Spok, Inc., a Global Leader in Healthcare Communications

Delivering the most advanced clinical communications information to care teams when seconds count and patients' lives are at stake

SYDNEY, NSW., July 5, 2022 - inTechnology Distribution, one of Asia Pacific's leading value-added distributors, announced today a new Asia Pacific distribution partnership with Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a leader in healthcare communications.

Spok, Inc., headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, helps health systems move information quickly, smartly, and securely to improve patient care. Spok enables hospitals to access information from devices and systems such as EMRs and patient monitors, prioritize information so clinicians and others know what to act on when they get it, and quickly act with exactly the right people.

"We are very excited to add Spok to our portfolio and to offer Spok to our channel partners across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region", said Mark Winter, Chief Executive Officer of inTechnology Distribution.

"We have seen a dramatic increase in the number of clinical communication and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) projects post-COVID. This has created some very lucrative opportunities for our channel partners looking to expand their business into this space," said Winter.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with inTechnology Distribution. Their two decades of expert knowledge working in the healthcare space will help us expand our reach into the Asia Pacific market," said Vincent D. Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. "We believe that inTechnology and its partner network will enhance our ability to provide meaningful outcomes for our clients in the region."

"inTechnology Distribution's ability to provide pre/post-sales support, implementation services, and a 24/7 support desk made the Company a perfect distribution partner for Spok. We were looking for a true value-added distribution partnership, and we have found that in the team at inTechnology Distribution," Kelly concluded.

The partnership will see inTechnology re-launch the Spok Partner Program to the APAC channel. Through the partner program, inTechnology Distribution and Spok will offer various tools such as business planning, technical support, training, marketing, and co-development to support partners in scaling their respective businesses. The Partner Ecosystem will become one of the core pillars in Spok's strategy for the Asia Pacific market.

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® platform to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. When seconds count and patients' lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Mobile and Spok Care Connect are trademarks of Spok, Inc.

www.spok.com/apac

inTechnology is a leading value-added IT distributor driving technologies into the Asia Pacific IT channel. inTechnology does the due diligence selecting the best technologies from around the globe to offer its business partners and their customers differentiation and business opportunities. As a true value add distributor inTechnology offers a full portfolio of business and professional services to help drive business through the channel.

http://www.intechnology.com.au