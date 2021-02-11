Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Spok Holdings, Inc.    SPOK

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPOK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spok : Sets Date to Report 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

02/11/2021 | 04:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Conference Call Scheduled

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced it will report operating results for the 2020 fourth-quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 after market close, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

In addition, the Company plans to host a conference call for investors to discuss its 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Dial-in numbers for the call are 1-929-477-0577 or 866-248-8441. The confirmation code for the call is 6764724. A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on February 18, 2021 until 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 4, 2021. To listen to the replay, please register at http://tinyurl.com/Spok2020Q4earningsreplay. Please cut and paste this address into your browser, enter the registration information, and you will be given access to the replay.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Go® and Spok Care Connect® platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. When seconds count and patients' lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Go and Spok Care Connect are trademarks of Spok, Inc.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.
10:12aSPOK : Sets Date to Report 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
BU
02/08SPOK : Go® Secure Communication Platform Launches in Canada
PU
02/07SPOK : Launches Innovative Healthcare Communication Platform in Australia
BU
02/04SPOK : Launches Innovative Healthcare Communication Platform in Australia
PU
02/02SPOK : to Collaborate With Mayo Clinic to Optimize Spok Go®
BU
01/12SPOK : Dominion Radiology Associates Selects Spok Go® to Improve Radiologist and..
BU
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : Spok Holdings Insider Converts Option/Derivative Security Sells..
MT
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Spok Holdings Acquires Stock Via Conversion of Optio..
MT
2020SPOK HOLDINGS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2020SPOK : Rated as #1 Secure Healthcare Provider Communications Platform for the Fo..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 160 M - -
Net income 2019 -10,8 M - -
Net cash 2019 60,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -21,7x
Yield 2019 4,09%
Capitalization 227 M 227 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,01x
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 613
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spok Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vincent D. Kelly President, CEO & Executive Director
Michael W. Wallace Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Royce G. Yudkoff Chairman
John G. Lalonde Chief Technology Officer
Timothy E. Tindle Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.6.83%227
SOFTBANK CORP.10.02%63 792
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED17.49%44 191
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-7.13%26 932
SAFARICOM PLC6.28%13 322
TELE2 AB2.49%9 259
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ