  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Spok Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPOK   US84863T1060

SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPOK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:39:21 2023-04-11 am EDT
12.15 USD   +0.37%
09:23aSpok to Demonstrate Top-Rated Secure Healthcare Communication and Collaboration Platform at HIMSS23
BU
04/05Spok Announces Update for May 2023 Investor Day
BU
03/15SPOK HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spok to Demonstrate Top-Rated Secure Healthcare Communication and Collaboration Platform at HIMSS23

04/11/2023 | 09:23am EDT
Experts will highlight Spok Care Connect® and Spok Voice Connect™ in meeting place #MP2586

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a leader in healthcare communications will showcase its top-rated clinical communication platform during HIMSS23. Spok solution experts will demonstrate the power of the Spok Care Connect® healthcare communication platform and Spok Voice Connect™ throughout the conference, April 17-21, 2023, at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago in meeting place #MP2586.

“Our goal has always been to build the best communication solutions to help hospitals and health systems move information quickly, smartly, and securely to improve patient care,” said Vincent D. Kelly, chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “Spok Care Connect, our advanced healthcare communication platform, helps thousands of healthcare organizations achieve this goal.”

As part of the HIMSS23 conference, attendees can learn how Spok solutions improve provider care and communication at more than 2,200 hospitals worldwide. Spok will also feature its new evolution of speech technology, Spok Voice Connect. Spok Voice Connect is built on the latest interactive speech technologies using interactive voice response (IVR) to allow hospital contact centers to offload a portion of routine calls with a user-friendly experience that enables callers to speak their requests instead of keying in responses. The system ‘listens’ to the response, finds the information, and connects the call - freeing operators’ time to support more complex, higher-value customer needs, as well as manage periods of high call volumes or being short-staffed. Spok Voice Connect also includes new reporting capabilities to provide insights into system usage, areas for improvement, and how to optimize the system to better serve Spok customers.

To schedule a meeting with a Spok expert at HIMSS23, visit our website.

About Spok

Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® platform to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.

Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Care Connect and Spok Mobile are trademarks of Spok, Inc.


© Business Wire 2023
03/14Insider Buy: Spok Holdings
MT
03/02Spok to Host Investor Day in May 2023
BU
02/28Spok Earns Top Client Satisfaction Scores for Sixth Consecutive Year
BU
02/28Spok Holdings, Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/23SPOK HOLDINGS, INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
02/23Tranche Update on Spok Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 17, 2..
CI
02/23Transcript : Spok Holdings, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 131 M - -
Net income 2023 13,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 242 M 242 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 376
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spok Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,10 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent D. Kelly President, CEO & Executive Director
Calvin C. Rice Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Christine M. Cournoyer Chairman
John G. Lalonde Chief Technology Officer
Timothy E. Tindle Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPOK HOLDINGS, INC.44.93%242
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-4.62%54 109
SOFTBANK CORP.0.71%52 974
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.23.03%29 102
MTN GROUP LIMITED1.59%12 618
DIGI.COM9.75%11 680
