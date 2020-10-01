Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  SponsorsOne Inc.    SPO   CA8491131055

SPONSORSONE INC.

(SPO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/30 03:55:17 pm
0.015 CAD   --.--%
07:30aSPONSORSONE : to launch Organic Hemp Cigarette Brand
PU
07:25aSPONSORSONE : Management Issues Operational Update
PU
09/28SPONSORSONE : Management Announces it will be Applying to Uplist to OTCQB
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SponsorsOne : to launch Organic Hemp Cigarette Brand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 07:30am EDT
SponsorsOne to launch Organic Hemp Cigarette Brand

by Sponsors One| Sep 14, 2020| News, Press Release, SponsorsOne

Hemp Cigarettes - the healthier alternative to Tobacco and Vaping

Waterloo, Ontario, September 14, 2020: SponsorsOne Inc. (CSE:SPO), (Frankfurt: 5SO), (OTC:SPONF), , a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly building, launching and selling proprietary brands focused in the craft Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, announces today it is preparing to launch a direct to consumer line up of organic Hemp pre-rolled cigarettes.

'We plan to bring a healthier product alternative to addictive tobacco and vaping,' states Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne. 'We believe the health benefits provided from smokable organic hemp flower as the delivery system for CBD and CBG will be a game-changer.'

In a study published by the journal Addiction, researchers learned that CBD could help tobacco smokers quit by altering their brains' attentional biases to cigarette cues. Simply put, when a tobacco smoker has a craving, they do not associate the same positive feelings and satiety with tobacco as they typically would when they're under the effects of CBD¹.

Over 5.6 trillion tobacco cigarettes were produced globally in 2019 and were smoked by over 1.1 billion people. Of the 1.1 billion people smoking, 845 million smoked multiple times per day². The total global revenue for tobacco cigarettes is forecasted in 2020 to exceed $711 billion, with an expected annual growth rate of 2.8% until 2023³. Hemp cigarettes will compete in this overall market.

SponsorsOne is in discussion with several producers and co-packers to produce an organic hemp pre-rolled cigarettes to deliver up to 15mg of CBD or CBG per cigarette. It is known that the bioavailability through the lungs is very fast verses ingesting or topical absorption, making the delivery of CBD and CBG highly effective. The known health benefits of CBD and CBG are in their infancy stages and are being documented daily as discoveries occur. Using the internal Brand building capability at SponsorsOne, we will create a new brand and strategy, produce the creative marketing content, and launch direct to consumer and wholesale distribution. SponsorsOne expects to have this new Brand launched in 2021.

¹https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/add.14243

²https://www.pmi.com/who-we-are/tobacco-facts/tobacco-economics

³https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/add.14243

About SponsorsOne Inc.:

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through influencer marketing, storytelling, and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract-based digital-currency. Combined, this allows brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to micro-influencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services in which their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods. SponsorsOne, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SponsorsOne Media Inc., provides full creative and Brand building/management services to all our Brands as well as manages the influencer communities for each Brand. If the Brand wants to get big - fast, our wholly-owned subsidiary S1 Brands Inc., will build a wholesale/retail distribution channel for the Brand acting as a master distributor. S1 Brands provides sales and marketing on behalf of the Brand to its vast network of national wholesalers and retailers and provides purchase order financing to assist the Brand in fulfilling every order. Ownership of the Brand combined with distribution, digital marketing innovation, and capital is the winning formula to build the next billion-dollar brand. To learn more, please visit www.sponsorsone.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Gary Bartholomew, Executive Chairman

To learn more or inquire please visit www.sponsorsone.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange ('CSE') has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this Press Release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this news release, the words 'estimate', 'project', 'belief', 'anticipate', 'intend', 'expect', 'plan', 'predict', 'may' or 'should' and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks:

  • risks associated with marketing and sale of securities
  • the need for additional financing requirements and access to capital, reliance on key personnel
  • the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects
  • the volatility of the volume and price of the Common Shares, the failure of the business strategy, the integrity of the Company's patents and proprietary intellectual property and competition.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and other uncertainties and potential events, including the risk factors, set out in the Company's Listing Statement. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to above will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

Disclaimer

SponsorsOne Inc. published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 11:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SPONSORSONE INC.
07:30aSPONSORSONE : to launch Organic Hemp Cigarette Brand
PU
07:25aSPONSORSONE : Management Issues Operational Update
PU
09/28SPONSORSONE : Management Announces it will be Applying to Uplist to OTCQB
AQ
09/03SPONSORSONE : Management Issues Operational Update
AQ
08/11SPONSORSONE : Closes Private Placement and Debt Settlement
AQ
07/16SPONSORSONE : Settles Claim with former Verve Beverage Company Shareholders
AQ
07/06SPONSORSONE : Announces Delay in Filing Its Executive Compensation Due to Delays..
AQ
06/24SPONSORSONE : Management Cease Trade Order for Annual Financials
PU
06/22SPONSORSONE : Provides Update on Financial Statements and Application for Manage..
AQ
06/14SPONSORSONE : Announces Late Filings and Application for Management Cease Trade ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,03  0,02  0,02 
Net income 2019 -4,12 M -3,10 M -3,10 M
Net Debt 2019 0,12 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,80x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3,27 M 2,45 M 2,46 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 179x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart SPONSORSONE INC.
Duration : Period :
SponsorsOne Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Stephen Barley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPONSORSONE INC.-76.92%2
FACEBOOK27.60%746 105
TWITTER38.85%35 099
MATCH GROUP, INC.34.76%28 771
LINE CORPORATION0.19%12 264
SINA CORPORATION6.71%2 545
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group