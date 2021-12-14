Log in
Sport1 Medien : Annual General Meeting approves proposals by Management Board and Supervisory Board with clear majority – squeeze-out resolved, three new Supervisory Board Members elected

12/14/2021 | 01:38pm EST
Press Release of 14. December 2021
Sport1 Medien AG
Annual General Meeting approves proposals by Management Board and Supervisory Board with clear majority - squeeze-out resolved, three new Supervisory Board Members elected
  • 95.5 percent of the Company's share capital represented at once again completely virtual Annual General Meeting
  • Shareholders approve the actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board with over 99.8 percent each
  • Squeeze-out request of Highlight Communications AG resolved by the Annual General Meeting of the Company with 99.85 percent
  • Bernhard Burgener, Alexander Studhalter and Peter von Bueren elected by the Annual General Meeting to the Supervisory Board of Sport1 Medien AG
  • Olaf Schroeder, CEO of Sport1 Medien AG: "SPORT1 MEDIEN has once again succeeded in setting strong signals in a difficult environment of a continuing pandemic and in launching forward-looking projects in all business areas."

Ismaning, December 14, 2021 - The shareholders of Sport1 Medien AG followed the proposals of the Management and Supervisory Boards with clear majorities at today's Annual General Meeting. The Supervisory Board, led by Dr Paul Graf, as well as the Management Board, consisting of Olaf Schroeder (CEO) and Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer, were each discharged with over 99.8 percent of the voting rights. In total, 95.5 percent of the Company's share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting, which was held exclusively virtually due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The resolution on the squeeze-out request of Highlight Communications AG was passed with 99.85 percent by the Company's Annual General Meeting. As announced, the existing minority shareholders will thus be compensated with a cash settlement of 2.30 Euro per no-par value share of Sport1 Medien AG.

There were changes in three mandates on the Supervisory Board of Sport1 Medien AG: Bernhard Burgener, Alexander Studhalter and Peter von Bueren (approval 99.82 percent each) were newly elected to the Supervisory Board of Sport1 Medien AG by the Annual General Meeting. They succeed Andreas Benz, Dr Gero von Pelchrzim and Markus Prazeller, who resigned from office at the end of December 20, 2021. Dr Paul Graf thanked them on behalf of the Supervisory Board for their dedicated, competent and expert work.

The shareholders appointed Warth & Klein Grant Thornton AG, Wirtschaftspruefungsgesellschaft, Munich, as auditors and Group auditors for the financial year 2021, with an approval rating of 99.95 percent.

Olaf Schröder, CEO of Sport1 Medien AG: "SPORT1 MEDIEN has once again succeeded in setting strong signals in a difficult environment of a continuing pandemic and in launching forward-looking projects in all business areas. As a Group, we are excellently positioned with our various companies to achieve sustained success in the national and international sports media market, despite adverse conditions and high competition."

About SPORT1 MEDIEN Group

Sport1 Medien AG is an internationally operating media company based in Ismaning, near Munich, Germany. With its subsidiaries Sport1 GmbH, Magic Sports Media GmbH, Match IQ GmbH, PLAZAMEDIA GmbH and LEITMOTIF Creators GmbH, SPORT1 MEDIEN Group covers the entire value chain in the sports sector: SPORT1 as the leading 360° sports platform in the German-speaking region with its TV, online, mobile, audio und social media channels, MAGIC SPORTS MEDIA as a marketing company in the betting, poker and casino sectors, Match IQ as the full-service sports event and consulting agency for associations, leagues and clubs for internationalization, match day management and the organization of friendly matches, tournaments, training camps and trips abroad, PLAZAMEDIA as the leading content solutions provider in the sports and entertainment area for all media channels and LEITMOTIF as consulting unit and provider of integrated communication solutions for companies and brands. This market positioning offers unique opportunities for customers and partners, including advertising companies and agencies, media houses, platform providers, sports associations, leagues and clubs.

Contact:
Sport1 Medien AG
Michael Roehrig
Head of Communication
Phone: +49 (0) 89 99 500 461
Fax: +49 (0) 89 99 500 466
michael.roehrig@sport1-medien.de


NewMark Finanzkommunikation GmbH
Hubertus Vaeth
Managing Director
Phone: +49 (0) 69 94 41 80 63
sport1medien@newmark.de

Further information on the SPORT1 MEDIEN Group is available on the Group website at www.sport1-medien.de.

Attached please find a photo of Olaf Schröder as well as the company logo of Sport1 Medien AG for free editorial use (Source: SPORT1 MEDIEN).

Disclaimer

Sport1 Medien AG published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 18:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
