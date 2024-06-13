HAPPYBET and SPORT1 agree on far-reaching partnership in the sports betting sector - newly designed gambling offer "HAPPYBET - Partner of SPORT1" launched

HAPPYBET becomes the official sports betting partner of Germany's No. 1 multichannel sports platform

Redesigned gambling offer "HAPPYBET - Partner of SPORT1" in Germany and Austria: Betting and sports enthusiasts can play safely and relaxed on the HAPPYBET website

Betting offer includes all top European soccer leagues and competitions in over 60 sports in total - including the European Soccer Championship in Germany as one of the highlights of the super sports year 2024

Integration and promotion of "HAPPYBET - Partner of SPORT1" in formats and advertising environments on SPORT1 - with presenter Ruth Hofmann as testimonial

Cooperation with the Snaitech Group to be further expanded in the coming years

Milan | Berlin | Ismaning, June 13, 2024 - Strategic partnership concluded - redesigned gambling offer "HAPPYBET - Partner of SPORT1" launched: Sport1 GmbH has agreed a long-term cooperation with HAPPYBET, the brand of Snaitech subsidiary Trinity Bet Operations, to offer betting related services both in Austria and in Germany. Throughout this collaboration, HAPPYBET will become the official sports betting partner of the No. 1 multichannel sports platform in German-speaking countries. On the HAPPYBET website , sports fans in Germany and Austria can now bet on all top European soccer leagues and on competitions in over 60 sports in total - including, of course, the European Football Championship in Germany as one of the highlights of the super sports year 2024. They will also benefit from daily specials such as cashbacks, boosted odds or bonuses. HAPPYBET and SPORT1 plan to further expand their cooperation in the coming years.

"HAPPYBET - Partner of SPORT1" to be integrated extensively into formats and environments on SPORT1 - with presenter Ruth Hofmann as new testimonial

As part of the exclusive collaboration between HAPPYBET and SPORT1, the gambling offer will also be integrated into selected SPORT1 formats and with an extensive advertising campaign in target group-oriented and high-reach advertising environments on all SPORT1 TV, digital, audio and social media channels. In addition, HAPPYBET will also use the high profile of the SPORT1 brand for marketing and customer loyalty measures.

Testimonial for "HAPPYBET - Partner of SPORT1" will be presenter Ruth Hofmann, who will also be at the center of the advertising campaign, explaining the features, advantages and benefits of the gambling offer. As a popular on-air protagonist of SPORT1, Ruth Hofmann combines good entertainment with great expertise - and in this way credibly stands for the connection between fun and seriousness in sports. Among other things, Ruth Hofmann presents the top match of the 2nd German soccer Bundesliga on Saturday nights on SPORT1, the "SPORT1 News" and is co-host of "Der STAHLWERK Doppelpass", Germany's most famous soccer talk show.

The partnership between a leading media group in Germany and one of the main gaming operators in Italy is the first of its kind in the history of Italian-German business relations and was realized thanks to the collaboration with Mr Quirino Mancini, co-founder of the London-based advisory house SBC Advisory as well as equity partner of Tonucci & Partners.

Fabio Schiavolin, CEO of Snaitech:"The partnership with SPORT1 marks another milestone in our journey started in July 2022 with the acquisition of the HAPPYBET brand, a path destined to achieve many more successes that will lead us to strengthen our presence at European level. Over the years, Snaitech has consolidated extensive expertise and achieved a solid market position in Italy. With our development plan for HAPPYBET, we want to leverage our expertise in Germany and Austria as well, two markets with great potential, especially in the online sector".

Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer, Co-CEO of Sport1 Medien AG and Managing Director of Sport1 GmbH: "In HAPPYBET and Snaitech, one of the leading sports betting providers in Italy, we have found the ideal partner for the joint expansion of our activities in the sports betting market, which is of great economic interest to us. With the power of our far-reaching sports platform and our outstanding target group affinity and thanks to Snaitech's extensive experience, we want to gradually expand our cooperation in the coming years - and write a long-term success story together."

"We are extremely proud of this multi-year partnership with SPORT1, the No. 1 multichannel sports platform in German-speaking countries. This is an important step in our renewal plan, which begins with the launch of our new website and extends across all our platforms. The collaboration will lead to the creation of high quality content that will be made available to the large audiences that follow SPORT1's channels, but also to fans, offering them a more engaging and innovative gaming experience",Michele Sessa, Director of Institutional Affairs at Snaitech and Managing Director of HAPPYBET, adds.

"Our strengths multiply as part of the partnership: HAPPYBET and the Snaitech Group are contributing their in-depth expertise as providers of gambling and sports betting offers, the ideal complement to our market positioning in the German-speaking countries and our marketing knowhow. The most important news for all sports and betting enthusiasts in Germany and Austria: They benefit from our partnership thanks to attractive content and offers", adds Christian Madlindl, COO of Sport1 GmbH and Managing Director of Magic Sports Media GmbH.

About SNAITECH GROUP

Snaitech Group is one of Italy's leading operators in the legal gaming sector. The company is active in Betting Retail (with a 20 percent market share), AWP machines (15 percent of the market), and online gaming and betting (with a total share of 10.2 percent). In 2023, Snaitech recorded revenues of 946,6 million euros, realized through online channels and the network of more than 2,000 betting shops, as well as through the approximately 38 thousand AWPs and more than 10 thousand VLTs located throughout the country. In mid-2018 Snaitech became part of the Playtech PLC group one of the leading global players in the development of software and services for the gaming industry with over 7700 employees and offices in 19 countries.

About SPORT1 Medien AG

Sport1 Medien AG is an internationally operating media company based in Ismaning, near Munich, Germany. With its subsidiaries Sport1 GmbH, Magic Sports Media GmbH, Match IQ GmbH and PLAZAMEDIA GmbH, SPORT1 MEDIEN Group covers the entire value chain in the sports sector: SPORT1 as the leading multichannel sports platform in the German-speaking region with its TV, online, mobile, audio und social media channels, MAGIC SPORTS MEDIA as a marketing company in the betting, poker and casino sectors, Match IQ as the full-service sports event and consulting agency for associations, leagues and clubs for internationalization, match day management and the organization of friendly matches, tournaments, training camps and trips abroad, PLAZAMEDIA as the leading content solutions provider in the sports and entertainment area for all media channels and LEITMOTIF as consulting unit and provider of integrated communication solutions for companies and brands. This market positioning offers unique opportunities for customers and partners, including advertising companies and agencies, media houses, platform providers, sports associations, leagues and clubs.

