  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Sportech PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPO   GB00B28ZPV64

SPORTECH PLC

(SPO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:10:56 2023-05-30 am EDT
19.87 GBX   +4.88%
09:32aSportech expects to achieve annual expectations
AN
09:13aSterling Stands to Benefit From Higher Rates
DJ
05/18Petrofac JV wins USD1.5 billion contract
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sportech expects to achieve annual expectations

05/30/2023 | 09:32am EDT
Sportech PLC - Bristol-based betting technology company - Says trading in the first four months of 2023 has been in line with expectations. Says sports betting continues to experience a stable rate of growth. Expects to achieve full-year expectations, including generating positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Executive Chair says: "We are delighted to share the news of our strong start to the year, which can be attributed to the outstanding efforts of our management team. By capitalising on our exclusive pari-mutuel betting license, we have successfully tapped into a new demographic of sports betting enthusiasts, opening up valuable cross-selling opportunities."

For 2022, revenue was GBP26.0 million, up from GBP22.9 million in 2021. Pretax loss widened to GBP934,000 from GBP246,000 a year earlier.

Current stock price: 19.87 pence each

12-month change: down 15%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 27,5 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
Net income 2023 0,90 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
Net cash 2023 2,20 M 2,72 M 2,72 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 19,0 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 157
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart SPORTECH PLC
Duration : Period :
Sportech PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTECH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 18,95 GBX
Average target price 43,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Anthony McGuire Executive Chairman
Clive Peter Whiley Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Justin Humphreys Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPORTECH PLC-2.82%23
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC42.47%35 062
EVOLUTION AB38.13%27 679
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-4.75%27 423
SANDS CHINA LTD-2.90%26 000
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED24.77%16 318
