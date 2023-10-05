(Alliance News) - Sportech PLC on Thursday said that an overwhelming majority of shareholders who cast their shares at a general meeting voted in favour of re-registering Sportech as a private limited company.

The Edinburgh-based company reported that almost 100% voted in favour of the cancellation of Sportech's shares from London's AIM market, which will occur on October 17, and to re-register as private company.

The re-registration will occur in the week starting October 23.

Edinburgh-based Sportech runs sports bars and other betting venues in Connecticut. It also offers online gaming in the northeastern US state via mywinners.com and pari-mutuel betting online across all of the US via 123.bet.com.

In September the company had cited substantial financial costs associated with maintaining a public listing as reason for the planned delisting, as it said that pretax loss in the six months to June 30 narrowed to GBP304,000 from GBP802,000 a year prior. Further, it had said that increasing volatility in the market valuation was adversely impacting its net returns and future prospects.

Sportech shares traded 0.2% lower at 71.28 pence each on Thursday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

