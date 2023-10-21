Sportking India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Sportking India Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 6,283.44 million compared to INR 5,521.39 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 6,481.88 million compared to INR 5,553.56 million a year ago. Net income was INR 155.06 million compared to INR 0.076 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.2 compared to INR 0.01 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.2 compared to INR 0.01 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 11,672.69 million compared to INR 11,584.61 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 11,923.73 million compared to INR 11,626.35 million a year ago. Net income was INR 336.85 million compared to INR 830.9 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 26.4 compared to INR 62.53 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 26.4 compared to INR 62.53 a year ago.