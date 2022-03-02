Sporton International : announces the Board of Directors resolution to distribute the earnings of the year of 2021.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/02 2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :Year 2021 3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):9.0 5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve to shareholders (NT$ per share):0 6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):873,147,420 7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):0 8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve to shareholders (NT$ per share):0 9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):0 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:The cash dividend distribution ratio is based on the Company's issued common shares of 97,016,380 shares as of April 12, 2022. If the Company's share capital changes subsequently, the number of shares to participate in the dividend allocation will be affected, and will propose AGM to authorize the Chairman to adjust the ratio of dividend allotment to shareholders. 11.Per value of common stock:NT$10