Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Sporton International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6146   TW0006146004

SPORTON INTERNATIONAL INC.

(6146)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sporton International : announces the Board of Directors resolution to distribute the earnings of the year of 2021.

03/02/2022 | 06:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SPORTON INTERNATIONAL INC.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/03/02 Time of announcement 19:33:57
Subject 
 Sporton announces the Board of Directors resolution to
distribute the earnings of the year of 2021.
Date of events 2022/03/02 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/02
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :Year 2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):9.0
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):873,147,420
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):0
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:The cash dividend
distribution ratio is based on the Company's issued common shares
of 97,016,380 shares as of April 12, 2022. If the Company's share
capital changes subsequently, the number of shares to participate
in the dividend allocation will be affected, and will propose AGM
to authorize the Chairman to adjust the ratio of dividend allotment
to shareholders.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10

Disclaimer

Sporton International Inc. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 11:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPORTON INTERNATIONAL INC.
06:48aSPORTON INTERNATIONAL : announces the Board of Directors resolution to distribute the earn..
PU
2021Sporton International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2021Sporton International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
2021Sporton International Inc. Announces Cash Dividends, Payable September 08, 2021
CI
2021Sporton International Inc. Announces Changes in Audit Committee
CI
2021Sporton International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
2021Sporton International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
2021Sporton International Inc. Announces Appointment of Liu, Yen-Ching as Corporate Governa..
CI
2020Sporton International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Septemb..
CI
2020Sporton International Inc. Announces Cash Dividends to Common Shareholders, Payable on ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 321 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2021 1 077 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 549 M 696 M 696 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,52x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 142
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart SPORTON INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Sporton International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTON INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 201,50 TWD
Average target price 244,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wen Liang Huang Chairman & General Manager
Feng Wen Pan Head-Finance & Accounting
Chao Pin Chang Director & Deputy GM-Public Administration
Jui Yao Independent Director
Ta Jen Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPORTON INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.14%696
SGS AG-14.28%21 271
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE-17.00%19 292
SOTERA HEALTH COMPANY-9.26%6 046
CENTRE TESTING INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO. LTD.-23.52%5 447
CHINA BUILDING MATERIAL TEST & CERTIFICATION GROUP CO., LTD.-10.36%1 655