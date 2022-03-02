Sporton International : announces the Board of Directors resolution to distribute the earnings of the year of 2021.
03/02/2022 | 06:48am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: SPORTON INTERNATIONAL INC.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/03/02
Time of announcement
19:33:57
Subject
Sporton announces the Board of Directors resolution to
distribute the earnings of the year of 2021.
Date of events
2022/03/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/02
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :Year 2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):9.0
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):873,147,420
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):0
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:The cash dividend
distribution ratio is based on the Company's issued common shares
of 97,016,380 shares as of April 12, 2022. If the Company's share
capital changes subsequently, the number of shares to participate
in the dividend allocation will be affected, and will propose AGM
to authorize the Chairman to adjust the ratio of dividend allotment
to shareholders.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
Sporton International Inc. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 11:47:08 UTC.