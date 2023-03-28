SPORTRADAR EXPANDS OPERATORS' MARKETING REACH BY LAUNCHING AD:S PAID SOCIAL ON SNAPCHAT

St. Gallen, Switzerland - TUESDAY 28 MARCH 2023: Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) today announced the integration of its ad:s technology into Snapchat, the Snap Inc. owned visual messaging app, creating a new channel for betting operators to engage and acquire customers using the sports technology company's paid social media advertising service.

Expanding the ad:s paid social media advertising solution to Snapchat allows Sportradar to connect sportsbook operators with customers amongst the app's audience of 375 million active daily users and over 750 million monthly active users. Snapchat's advanced age and location targeting capabilities guarantee that only legally qualified audiences are reached. Snapchat is an important addition to the ad:s portfolio due to its popularity in mature territories such as Western Europe, as well as in the United States, where sports betting is a growing market.

Developed specifically for the sports betting and igaming industries, Sportradar's ad:s paid social solution uses artificial intelligence to provide operators with a deeper understanding of their customers and the means to serve personalised adverts to individuals across Snapchat's ad offerings. Using data driven automation and programmatic technologies, ad:s instantly generates millions of advert creatives and highly targets their delivery to sports bettors of legal age on social media, enabling them to provide the right message to the right customer at the right time.

Florian Geheeb, Global Director Advertising Sales, at Sportradar said: "More than three billion people worldwide actively engage with social media each month, so operators are increasingly turning to paid social advertising to boost their acquisition campaigns as it's a great tool for targeting defined customers.

"By integrating our industry specific advertising solution into Snapchat, one of the world's most consumed and strategically important social media platforms, Sportradar is unlocking a new channel to optimise the marketing performance of sportsbook operators."

Ross Hartnett, Manager, Real Money Gaming at Snap Inc. said: "We're delighted to have Sportradar's proprietary ad:s paid social service integrated on Snapchat. This partnership will provide the Real Money Gaming operators the opportunity to dynamically reach millions of sports fans of legal gambling age in legal locations with unique creative, real-time game stats, betting odds and more. By combining Sportradar's industry expertise with Snapchat's advertising products, we look forward to continuing to innovate unique user experiences for operators."

Features of Sportradar's ad:s paid social media advertising service include campaign management, measurement tools that optimise performance in real time, and automated creative production featuring the latest sports fixtures and betting odds.

Sportradar adheres to the highest standards of socially responsible advertising across its ad:s service, with all campaigns complying with necessary regulations. The ad:s platform has the ability to highly target all adverts to reach only social media users of legal gambling age and Sportradar encourages all of its clients to remove identified 'at-risk' individuals from their paid social activity and digital advertising.

Snap Inc. have worked closely with industry stakeholders via forums such as the Betting & Gaming Council's (BGC) Ad Tech work stream to ensure operators are able to market their service responsibly. BGC members uphold the Industry Code for Socially Responsible Advertising, whereby paid social advertising must be targeted to those 25+ unless the platform can demonstrate accuracy in targeting those 18+. In addition, Snap Inc. have launched a user-facing tool allowing users to opt out of receiving gambling advertisements on their platform.

- ENDS -

ABOUT SPORTRADAR:

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, Bundesliga, ICC and ITF, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

Source: Sportradar Group AG

Media:

Sandra Lee

comms@sportradar.com

Investor Relations:

Rima Hyder

investor.relations@sportradar.com