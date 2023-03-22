Sportradar : Annual General Meeting Notice

Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sportradar Group AG Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 10:00 AM, Central European Summer Time at the Company's offices at Feldlistrasse 2, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland (physical meeting) AGENDA ITEMS Reporting on the year ended December 31, 2022 Management Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Statutory Financial Statements Proposal of the Board of Directors: The Board of Directors proposes that the Management Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Statutory Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 be approved. Background Information: As required under Swiss law and according to art. 6 ch. 3 and 4 of the Company's articles of association, the general meeting of shareholders approves the management report and the financial statements. The Management Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Statutory Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 are available to the shareholders online at https://investors.sportradar.com/financials-filings/annual-reports. Consultative vote on the Compensation Report Proposal of the Board of Directors: The Board of Directors proposes that the Compensation Report for the year ended Decem- ber 31, 2022 be endorsed (non-binding consultative vote). Background Information: As required under Swiss law, the Compensation Report contains the principles governing the compensation of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management and the amounts paid or awarded to members of such bodies for the year ended December 31, 2022. The amounts paid or awarded to the Board of Directors for the year ended December 31, 2022 were within the total maximum amounts approved by the Annual General Meeting 2022. The Compensation Report for the year ending December 31, 2023 will contain infor-

mation on the compliance with the total maximum compensation approved by Annual General Meeting 2022 for the compensation of the Executive Management. The Compensation Report for the year ended December 31, 2022 is available to the shareholders online at https://investors.sportradar.com/financials-filings/annual-reports. Appropriation of Available Earnings Proposal of the Board of Directors: The Board of Directors proposes the following appropriation of available earnings: Earnings carried forward CHF (2,603,786,167.30) Annual result CHF (61,704,092.05) Available earnings CHF (2,665,490,259.35) Allocated to legal reserves CHF 0 Distributed to shareholders CHF 0 Carried forward CHF (2,665,490,259.35) Background Information: Under Swiss law, the appropriation of available earnings must be submitted for shareholder approval. Discharge of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Management Proposal of the Board of Directors: The Board of Directors proposes that all members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Management be granted discharge from personal liability for their actions in the year ended December 31, 2022. Background Information: By granting discharge, the consenting shareholders and the Company waive their right to assert a claim against the relevant member of the Board of Directors. This waiver extends only to facts disclosed at the time of the vote. Board Elections Election of Members of the Board of Directors Proposal of the Board of Directors: The Board of Directors proposes that each of the following persons be re-elected or elected as directors for a term of office until the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting in 2024: 2

Deirdre Mary Bigley (current)

John Andrew Doran (current)

George Fleet (current)

Carsten Koerl (current)

Hafiz Lalani (current)

Rajani Ramanathan (new)

Marc Walder (current)

William Jeffery Yabuki (current) Background Information: With the exception of Charles John Robel, all other current members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election. Mr. Robel has decided that he will retire from the Board of Directors and not stand for re-election. In addition, the Board of Directors proposes the election of Ms. Rajani Ramanathan as a new member of the Board of Directors. The elections will be conducted on an individual basis. Biographies of the current candidates up for re-election can be found online at https://inves- tors.sportradar.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors. Ms. Ramanathan, who stands for election as a new member of the Company's Board of Directors, currently serves as an advisor and director to several public and private technology companies in the AI, VR, Blockchain, and connected (IoT) technology space. From June 2014 to present, Ms. Ramanathan has served as a member of the board of directors of ESI Group, a French publicly traded company providing virtual prototyping software solutions and services. From July 2015 to July 2022, she chaired ESI's Technology and Marketing Committee and since September 2022 she has chaired ESI's Compensation Committee and the Nomination and Governance Committee. Since June 2021, she has served on the board of Guidewire Software, a NYSE listed company offering an industry platform for property and casualty insurance carriers. She has served on their Compensation Committee and Risk Committee since June 2021 and as Chairperson of the Risk committee since October 2022. Since July 2022, Ms. Ramanathan has served on the board of Faro Technologies, a Nasdaq listed global leader in 4D digital reality solutions. She is a member of its Talent Development and Compensation Committee. Since October 2021, she has also served on the board of Hayden AI, a private company providing smart city solutions that developed the world's first autonomous traffic management platform. From June 2000 to March 2014, Ms. Ramanathan served in a variety of leadership roles at Salesforce, a cloud software company, most recently as its Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President - Technology and Products. From December 2021 to present, Ms. Ramanathan has served as Advisory Council Member, Cybersecurity Executive Education Program, Cal- ifornia State University, Chico. In 2014, she was awarded the YWCA TWIN (Tribute to Women and Industry) Award, which has long been considered one of Silicon Valley's most prestigious awards honoring women who exemplify leadership excellence in executive-level positions. 3

The Company believes that Ms. Ramanathan is qualified to serve as a director based on her extensive background in the technology industry and business management and her independent service on the boards of several public companies in the technology sector. Election of the Chair of the Board of Directors Proposal of the Board of Directors: The Board of Directors proposes that William Jeffery Yabuki be re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term of office until the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting in 2024. Background Information: As required under Swiss law and according to art. 6 ch. 2 of the Company's articles of association, the general meeting of shareholders must elect the chair of the Board of Direc- tors. William Jeffery Yabuki's biography can be found online at https://investors.sportra- dar.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors. Election of the members of the Compensation Committee Proposal of the Board of Directors: Subject to each of their re-election as members of the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors proposes that Deirdre Mary Bigley, John Andrew Doran, Hafiz Lalani, and Marc Walder be re-elected as members of the Compensation Committee for a term of office until the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting in 2024. Background Information: As required under Swiss law and according to art. 6 ch. 2 and art. 21 of the Company's articles of association, the general meeting of shareholders must elect the members of the Compensation Committee. The elections will be conducted on an individual basis. Biographies of each candidate for re-election can be found online at https://investors.sportra- dar.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors. Approval of the Maximum Compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Management Approval of the Total Maximum Amount of Board Compensation Proposal of the Board of Directors: The Board of Directors proposes the approval of the aggregate maximum amount of compensation of USD 3,000,000.00 (including employer social security and pension contribu- tions) to be paid or awarded to the members of the Board of Directors for the term of office until the Annual General Meeting in 2024. 4