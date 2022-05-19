Sportradar Bolsters Cricket Offering With Launch of World's First Virtual Cricket In-Play Solution

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar (NASDAQ:SRAD) has strengthened its market leading portfolio of cricket products and services with the launch of Virtual Cricket In-Play. The first in-play virtual-betting solution for the sport, the new product fully leverages the power of Sportradar’s historic database to generate a ‘real-match’ cricket experience in a virtual setting and bring fans closer to the action.



Cricket has approximately *2.5 billion fans worldwide and its popularity has grown amongst bettors, generating an estimated turnover of €80 billion annually for sportsbook operators.

Virtual Cricket In-Play adds to Sportradar’s overall cricket offering which is underpinned by proprietary data collection tool Cricket Live Score Plus (CLS+) and boasts official data and audio-visual content from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Modelled on the popular T20 format of the game, Virtual Cricket In-Play’s hyper-real 3D animation engine puts the fans at the centre of 400 million unique game situations and opens new business opportunities for operators worldwide wanting to enrich engagement with the fourth most popular betting sport globally by turnover.

More than 3.8 billion unique video seconds bring to life the complexity and excitement of the game with matches featuring the top eight teams from India’s leading T20 competition.

Playing out matches live and in full, games include 20 overs per team plus super overs in the event of draw, Sportradar’s team of cricket experts and data engineers process millions of data points from thousands of real cricket matches to fuel the odds and probabilities within the solution’s live betting markets. Virtual Cricket In-Play offers live bets on 56 matches a season, creating more than 10,000 individual betting opportunities over the same period. The product offers ball-by-ball betting and all major betting markets including Back and Lay.

Frank Wenzig, Managing Director Gaming at Sportradar, said: “The exponential growth of cricket worldwide has created unprecedented demand for associated content. As cricket fans, and fans of sport more broadly, engage more deeply with data driven content, we are deploying the full extent of our technological capabilities to deliver a unique fan experience that empowers our clients to engage around the clock with cricket lovers.”

Virtual Cricket In-Play is the latest addition to Sportradar’s unrivalled portfolio of virtual sports betting solutions including Virtual Football, Virtual Basketball, Virtual Tennis In-Play and Virtual Baseball In-Play and follows the recent launch of the company’s Virtual Sports Bundesliga title.

NB: *Source: World Population Review online

ABOUT SPORTRADAR:

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs over 3,000 full time employees across 20 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,700 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC and ITF. We cover more than 890,000 events annually across 92 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

