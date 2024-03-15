UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of March 2024
Commission File Number: 001-40799
SPORTRADAR GROUP AG
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
Feldlistrasse 2
CH-9000 St. Gallen
Switzerland
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ¨
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ¨
EXPLANATORY NOTE
Sportradar Group AG (the "Company") announced that Carsten Koerl, Chief Executive Officer, pursuant to the terms of a stock trading plan dated December 12, 2023, plans to sell a portion of his holdings of the Company's stock to address tax and other financial planning matters. Following the reporting of the Company's 2023 earnings, Mr. Koerl intends to sell 3.5 million Class A ordinary shares which is equal to 3.7% of his equity position consisting of approximately 93.9 million Class A ordinary shares (presented on an as converted basis). The stock trading plan is in accordance with guidelines specified under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
Date: March 15, 2024
|SPORTRADAR GROUP AG
|By:
|/s/ James Gerard Griffin
|Name:
|James Gerard Griffin
|Title:
|Chief Financial Officer
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sportradar Group AG published this content on 15 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2024 20:46:57 UTC.