Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sportradar Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRAD   CH1134239669

SPORTRADAR GROUP AG

(SRAD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  05-25
9.390 CHF   +4.45%
12:04pSPORTRADAR : Updated Statement
PU
05/19Craig-Hallum Adjusts Sportradar Group's Price Target to $25 from $30, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/19Benchmark Capital Adjusts Sportradar Group's Price Target to $15 from $30, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sportradar : Updated Statement

05/27/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our thoughts remain with those who have been impacted by the heartbreaking events in Ukraine, and our top priority has been focused on helping ensure the safety of our employees and their families in the region.

Sportradar has announced its suspension of all new investments in Russia, including signing new customers.

We are continuing to comply with all sanctions.

We have created an emergency relief fund to allow the company to provide financial assistance to colleagues and their families who have been adversely impacted by the war in Ukraine. In addition, we have donated $1 million to global charities, the Red Cross and UNICEF, to be used for dedicated humanitarian aid in the impacted region.

We stand in solidarity with all those who wish for peace and will continue to support those impacted by these tragic events.

With respect to our CEO's business interests, and as previously reported, over 10 years ago, Carsten Koerl invested in a company that owns a Russian sportsbook, Liga Stavok. He did not have any operational responsibilities or authority in the company. In further response to the current issues, Mr. Koerl has fully divested his interest in the company.

Disclaimer

Sportradar Group AG published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 16:03:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPORTRADAR GROUP AG
12:04pSPORTRADAR : Updated Statement
PU
05/19Craig-Hallum Adjusts Sportradar Group's Price Target to $25 from $30, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/19Benchmark Capital Adjusts Sportradar Group's Price Target to $15 from $30, Keeps Buy Ra..
MT
05/19Needham Lowers Sportradar Group's Price Targe to $15 From $22, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/19Deutsche Bank Adjusts Sportradar Group's Price Target to $13 From $20, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
05/19JPMorgan Adjusts Sportradar Group's Price Target to $14 From $24, Reiterates Overweight..
MT
05/19Sportradar Bolsters Cricket Offering With Launch of World's First Virtual Cricket In-Pl..
GL
05/19Sportradar Bolsters Cricket Offering With Launch of World's First Virtual Cricket In-Pl..
AQ
05/19Sportradar Launches First Virtual Cricket In-Play Solution
CI
05/18Salloi propels Sporting KC to 2-1 victory over Colorado
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SPORTRADAR GROUP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 679 M 729 M 729 M
Net income 2022 41,8 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
Net cash 2022 337 M 362 M 362 M
P/E ratio 2022 58,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 602 M 2 791 M 2 791 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 3 075
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart SPORTRADAR GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Sportradar Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPORTRADAR GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,75 €
Average target price 17,39 €
Spread / Average Target 98,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Marcus Koerl Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander Gersh Chief Financial Officer
Jeffery W. Yabuki Chairman
Ben Burdsall Chief Technology Officer
Anja Martin Chief Regulatory & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPORTRADAR GROUP AG-46.56%2 791
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-20.94%1 988 675
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-27.01%53 680
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.93%46 864
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-54.06%44 534
SEA LIMITED-64.44%44 527