Sports Direct International : Authentic Brands plotting double takeover of Debenhams, Arcadia - Telegraph

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Authentic Brands is plotting a double
takeover of collapsed department store chain Debenhams and
Topshop-owner Arcadia Group, The Daily Telegraph newspaper
reported on Saturday, citing sources.
Authentic Brands, owner of the New York department store
brand Barneys, is in talks this weekend with the administrators
of both stricken companies, the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3gEOcQP.
The companies did not respond to a request for comment on
Saturday.
Mike Ashley's Frasers Group said on Monday it was
in negotiations to buy Debenhams from administrators in a rescue
deal. It was also interested in participating in the sale of
Philip Green's collapsed Arcadia Group.
Frasers, formerly Sports Direct, said that it hoped a deal
could be agreed and jobs at Debenhams saved after the COVID-19
pandemic sunk its business, but cautioned that the transaction
was complicated and talks needed to take place quickly.
Administrators for Debenhams said earlier in December it
would be wound-down, closing all its shops after 242 years in
business and putting 12,000 jobs at risk. Green's Arcadia
fashion group collapsed into administration late in November
putting more than 13,000 jobs at risk.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)