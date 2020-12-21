Log in
Sports Direct International

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL

(FRAS)
Sports Direct International : Mike Ashley's Frasers pulls 2021 forecast after new coronavirus curbs in England

12/21/2020
FILE PHOTO: Mike Ashley, founder and majority shareholder of sportwear retailer Sports Direct, arriving at the company's AGM

(Reuters) - Mike Ashley's Frasers Group withdrew its 2021 forecast on Monday after the sportswear retailer was forced to shut all its stores in London, South East and East of England as a fast-spreading new strain of the coronavirus called for tougher curbs.

The group, formerly named after its flagship Sports Direct brand, said it could no longer commit to its 20% to 30% growth in underlying core profit during fiscal year 2021.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2020
