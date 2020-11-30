Log in
Sports Direct International : With Arcadia facing administration, Mike Ashley's Frasers offers emergency loan

11/30/2020 | 02:47am EST
Branch of Sports Direct seen in Oxford Street, London

LONDON (Reuters) - Mike Ashley's Frasers Group confirmed on Monday it had offered 50 million pounds of emergency funding to Philip Green's Arcadia fashion group, which is on the brink of falling into administration.

Frasers said it was awaiting a substantive response.

"Should the company and the Arcadia Group's efforts to agree an emergency funding package fail and the Arcadia Group enter into administration, the company would be interested in participating in any sale process," Frasers said.

Arcadia owns the Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Miss Selfridge, Evans, Burton and Outfit brands, trading from over 500 stores and employing over 13,000.

Its trading has been hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic and Sky News reported on Friday that it could go into administration as soon as Monday.

Arcadia said on Friday it was working on a number of "contingency options" to secure the future of the group's brands.

If it does enter administration it would be the pandemic's biggest retail casualty so far.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 3 735 M 4 985 M 4 985 M
Net income 2021 35,0 M 46,7 M 46,7 M
Net Debt 2021 295 M 393 M 393 M
P/E ratio 2021 64,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 245 M 2 992 M 2 996 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 27,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael James Wallace Ashley Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Daly Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Wootton Chief Financial Officer & Director
David Brayshaw Non-Executive Director
Nicola Frampton Independent Non-Executive Director
