Sports Direct International : With Arcadia facing administration, Mike Ashley's Frasers offers emergency loan

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Mike Ashley's Frasers Group
confirmed on Monday it had offered 50 million pounds
($66.70 million) of emergency funding to Philip Green's Arcadia
fashion group, which is on the brink of falling into
administration.
Frasers said it was awaiting a substantive response.
"Should the company and the Arcadia Group's efforts to agree
an emergency funding package fail and the Arcadia Group enter
into administration, the company would be interested in
participating in any sale process," Frasers said.
Arcadia owns the Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis,
Miss Selfridge, Evans, Burton and Outfit brands, trading from
over 500 stores and employing over 13,000.
Its trading has been hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic and
Sky News reported on Friday that it could go into administration
as soon as Monday.
Arcadia said on Friday it was working on a number of
"contingency options" to secure the future of the group’s
brands.
If it does enter administration it would be the pandemic's
biggest retail casualty so far.
($1 = 0.7496 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)